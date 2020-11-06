With a recount underway in the Monroe County Commission Dist. 3 race, the State Attorney’s Office is investigating a complaint that the winner in that race does not live in the district at the time ballots were cast.
The District 3 race between incumbent Mayor Heather Carruthers and winner Eddie Martinez came down to a difference of 141 votes, which requires a recount by the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office. The recount started Thursday and will take several days, Supervisor Joyce Griffin said.
However, the State Attorney’s Office is investigating an allegation that Martinez, a Republican, was not living in the district on Election Day and should not have cast a ballot in that race. Such a violation would make Martinez unqualified to hold the office, as the governing law states the person “must reside in the district for which they are qualifying at the time of election.”
Casting a ballot using an address a person no longer resides at is a felony under state voter fraud laws.
Martinez had been claiming his office on Truman Avenue as his residence. On Thursday, Martinez told The Citizen that he has a new residence in the district, but would not disclose the address. Martinez did not say where his residence was on Election Day, which was Tuesday.
Martinez claimed this complaint came from a “sore loser.” He also said his upset defeat of Carruthers was not part of a partisan Republican wave that swept through Monroe County, but came down to his qualifications.
Carruthers, a Democrat, said it was “sad” that the people of District 3 do not have a representative who actually lives in the district.
Ward called the allegations “serious,” and his office has started an investigation into the matter. He said he has called both state Division of Elections in Tallahassee and the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office, which has experience investigating such allegations, in regard to the complaint.