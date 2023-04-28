State legislators are considering two bills that would preempt local governments from having say in saving historical structures, and the legislation could have profound impacts on preserving local architectural history in places like Key West and the Florida Keys.
SB 1317 and HB 1346, sponsored by Sen. Bryan Avila (R-Miami Springs) and House Rep. Spencer Roach (R-North Fort Myers), would take control away from local governments when it comes to deciding whether historic structures can be saved and preserved or torn down within a half-mile of the coast.
The proposed legislation would prohibit “local governments from prohibiting, restricting, or preventing the demolition of certain structures unless necessary for public safety” and authorize “local governments to review demolition permit applications only for a specified purpose,” SB 1346 stated. The legislation requires “that replacement structures be permitted to be developed in accordance with applicable development regulations; prohibiting local governments from taking certain actions regarding replacement structures; providing for retroactive application; providing applicability and construction; preempting regulation of the demolition or replacement of certain structures to the state under certain circumstances.”
The bills allow for structures to be demolished after a “local building official” determines them “unsafe,” the bills state.
Historic Florida Keys Foundation Executive Director Diane Sylvia is deeply concerned about the impacts of the bills on historic districts and structures throughout Florida.
Local oversight of historic structures in places like Key West and Tavernier are crucial to preserving historical structures.
“Some property owners could take of advantage of this rule change,” Sylvia said. “This could have serious impacts to Key West’s tourism industry and impact to the historical ambiance of Old Town Key West. People come here to walk and enjoy the neighborhoods and historical ambiance. That is its whole charm. This is the bread and butter of tourism in the Florida Keys.”
Monroe County Historic Preservation Commission member Brad Bertelli called the legislation an “easy way to get rid of a historic district” and to “plow over structures on the National Register.” His board is charged with designating and preserving historic structures in unincorporated Monroe County through regulation.
The Tavernier Historic District, for instance, has more than four dozen homes and buildings that are designated historically significant, including frame vernacular homes and masonry buildings dating back to the area’s settlement.
“This would make it easy for people to erase history,” Bertelli said. “You are giving permission to plow over a history to the highest bidder.”
Bertelli understands the need for public safety, but these bills don’t protect that. That is achieved through building inspections and maintaining structures, he said.
In Key West, the city has strict guidelines as to what buildings can be demolished and preserved and a Historic Architectural Review Commission (HARC) and staff to make sure the city rules are being followed. City guidelines also dictate what materials can be used, and HARC has to sign off on the designs on new buildings and buildings being redeveloped in the historic part of the city.
“The City Charter created the Historic Architectural Review Commission (otherwise known as HARC) and oversees the preservation and conservation of the character, integrity and appearance of the historic preservation districts, as well as for buildings individually listed in the National Register of Historic Places and buildings listed as contributing in the Historic Structure Survey of the City,” the city’s website states.
Key West’s land use regulations, implemented through HARC’s guidance, are designed to protect the character of Key West’s colonial-style homes and other historic structures in the historic port town, one of the top five oldest cities in the state.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston was made aware of the bills last week, and she, the city manager and city staff are reviewing the bills to determine their potential impacts, she said Thursday.
The bills are receiving pushback from preservationists and historical preservation groups across the state.
Florida Keys State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral supports the bills, she said.
“I have voted for it already in committee (more than once) and will support it when it’s heard on the floor,” Rodriguez wrote in a statement to the Keys Citizen on Thursday. “While I fully support the preservation of our historically designated and protected structures (as we should, if they truly have a historic value), I also think that if a structure is in severe decay, beyond repair, or structurally unsound for human habitation, its life shouldn’t be extended under the guise of ‘historic preservation.’”