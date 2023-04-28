State legislators are considering two bills that would preempt local governments from having say in saving historical structures, and the legislation could have profound impacts on preserving local architectural history in places like Key West and the Florida Keys.

SB 1317 and HB 1346, sponsored by Sen. Bryan Avila (R-Miami Springs) and House Rep. Spencer Roach (R-North Fort Myers), would take control away from local governments when it comes to deciding whether historic structures can be saved and preserved or torn down within a half-mile of the coast.

