Two state bills that make it easier to sue local governments for writing local ordinances passed the state Senate on Thursday, and Florida Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez voted for both.
Key West City and Monroe County government leaders have been raising concerns about the bills and the House of Representatives’ companion bills. The bills could make it more difficult for the City of Key West to pass ordinances to implement a voter referendum city voters passed limiting the size of cruise ships and number of passengers.
If signed by the governor, SB 280 and HB 403 would require local governments to prepare a business impact statement before adopting a local ordinance that includes the direct or indirect economic effects. The bills would also suspend any new ordinances if they are challenged, and award successful challengers their legal costs.
SB 280 has been sponsored by state Sen. Travis Hutson, R-Palm Coast, and was passed by the entire Senate, including Sen. Rodriquez, on Thursday. HB 403 has been sponsored by state House Rep. Mike Giallombardo, R-Cape Coral, and was in the Civil Justice and Property Rights Subcommittee.
Two other bills, SB 620 and its House companion HB 569, would allow businesses to claim damages, lawyers fees and court costs if a local ordinance reduces their revenue or profits by at least 15%.
SB 620 has also been sponsored by Hutson and was passed by the entire Senate, including Sen. Rodriquez, on Thursday. HB 569 has been sponsored by House Rep. Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, and is currently in the Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee.
"SB 620 and SB 280 work together to safeguard businesses from damaging local regulations while respecting the important role of local government," Rodriguez said in a text to The Key West Citizen. "SB 280 improves transparency by providing an estimate of how a new ordinance will impact businesses, and SB 620 creates a process for businesses to seek damages when a new regulation causes significant losses for the business. I’m always interested in my constituents concerns and building consensus where we can. But we must start with the principle that we are going to protect our small businesses, the backbone of our community."
Monroe County government Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson and County (government) Attorney Bob Shillinger addressed the Monroe County Commission on the bill last week.
The bills are being “fast-tracked” by Florida Republican leaders, with Tennyson telling the commissioners there is “a lot of muscle behind” the bills, Tennyson said.
The bills are “concerning for myself and my counterparts” across the state and could “lead to wide-ranging litigation,” Shillinger told the commission.
Shillinger speculated that the county could have to hire or contract with an economist to analyze proposed ordinances before the Monroe County Commission votes on them to determine what the economic impacts are, he said.
“Our lives will change,” Shillinger said. “How do we do ordinances?”
County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron pointed out the bills are being supported by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and she wanted to reach out to the chambers of commerce in the Florida Keys to determine their position on the bills.
Coldiron reminded them if the county or cities governments are sued, the commercial property owners pay the most in property taxes and those taxes would be used to pay to defend the lawsuits and pay the damages if the lawsuits were successful.
County Mayor David Rice quipped that if this issue is so important, why hadn’t the state legislators included themselves and the impacts from the bills they pass.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston called fighting to stop the bills a priority, she told the Key West Citizen.
“This is ludicrous,” Johnston said. “This is giving businesses carte blanche to sue local governments. It’s a lawyers bill. ... These are some of the worst bills I have ever seen.”
Johnston has been researching preemption bills and said they are now being used as “punishment” against local governments, she said.
Johnston and City Manager Patti McLauchlin plan to go to the state Capitol in early February to lobby against those bills and work on other city priorities, Johnston said.
Keys State Rep. Jim Mooney (R-Islamorada) called the bills “catastrophic” and potentially “financially devastating” to local governments.
The bills are being criticized across the state for undermining home rule, and the Florida Association of Counties has issued a one-page position paper outlining the problems with the bills.
These bills are the latest in a series of attacks on local governments for imposing regulations that don’t align with the interests of the Republican-dominated state Legislature and the governor.
Last session, the state Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a bill that cancelled the will of the voters of Key West, who passed a series of restrictions on the size of cruise ships and the numbers of passengers.
When the Key West City Commission began considering making the voter initiatives city ordinances, state legislators started drafting and filing SB 280 and HB 403 and SB 620 and HB 569.
In November, a bill was drafted that would “abolish” the City of Key West and transfer “all assets and legitimate liabilities and revenue streams to the county.”
The bill never made it out of drafting or was given a number, but was more of a threat from state legislators who are opposed to Key West implementing restrictions on cruise ships. No one ever claimed responsibility for the bill.
That bill and the preemption bill on cruise ships that passed last year show the overwhelming influence lobbyists, corporations like cruise ships companies and others that work with the cruise industry have on the state legislators, who receive large donations for their campaigns from such companies.