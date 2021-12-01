Despite strong population growth in Monroe County over the last decade, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, the redistricting process currently being undertaken in the Florida Legislature is unlikely to move the boundary of the Florida Keys’ representation much in Tallahassee or Washington, D.C.
Proposed maps for both congressional districts and state House and Senate districts have only a slight difference in area. In all three, the Keys are lumped into a district containing a portion of South Dade and the Everglades. As one redistricting expert pointed out, a comparable amount of growth in surrounding districts would negate the need to move the district boundary.
“It is possible if the change in the population is relatively consistent across districts that the districts would not need to change much, if at all,” said Dr. Michael McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida who studies redistricting. “Here in Gainesville, it is possible to redistrict the city commission districts with only a slight change between the two districts.”
As another scholar points out, the Keys population, although it did grow, is still far too small to have much of an impact on redistricting. Monroe County’s population grew to 82,874, up from about 73,000 in 2010. But Florida now has a population of 21 million, and with 28 congressional districts, that means the ideal amount of people for each district is about 750,000. That growth of 10,000 people in the Keys, while it may feel significant in the island chain, is barely a drop in the bucket to the rest of the state.
According to the state redistricting website, a new feature for this year’s redistricting, Florida’s 26th congressional district, containing the Keys and South Dade, is home to 787,914 people, only slightly deviated from its ideal size. Dr. Ira Sheskin, a geography professor at the University of Miami, said even though Keys residents may feel different culturally from Miami-Dade, there’s simply never going to be enough people in the island chain to warrant an independent congressional district.
“Monroe County, at 80,000, has to be combined with parts of Miami,” Sheskin said. “You can’t have your own district. That’s pretty clear.”
The Keys are currently represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by Republican Carlos Gimenez, the mayor of Miami-Dade County from 2011 to 2020.
Four maps have been proposed for District 39 in the Florida Senate, currently held by Republican Ana M. Rodriguez of Doral. That district includes the Keys. All four contain identical boundaries for District 39, and are only slightly different from the old map.
Florida’s Legislature will not vote on the new maps until its regularly scheduled session in January. Many other states have already completed the redistricting process and some media outlets and academic groups have criticized several as heavily gerrymandered to one party.
The New York Times reported that new district maps throughout the nation are more intensely gerrymandered than any other since the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965 and may give Republicans control of the House of Representatives.
In states like Texas, which has been slowly trending blue for years, Republicans gave themselves a significant advantage, according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which grades states on how fair congressional maps are. Princeton gave the final map in Texas, already signed into law, an F. The same goes for swing state North Carolina. Meanwhile in Oregon, the advantage went the other way, with the final maps getting an F, but with a significant advantage for Democrats.
Some analysts thought 2020 was a chance for Florida Republicans to give themselves a significant advantage. Sheskin shared a congressional map from 2004 in Palm Beach County, heavily gerrymandered with complicated zig-zag borders that sought to lump together Black and Jewish neighborhoods, as an example of the problem in Florida. But looking at the new proposed maps, Sheskin said they weren’t as bad as anticipated. Princeton agrees, and gave Florida’s new proposed congressional and state Senate maps a B, with just a slight Republican advantage.
Sheskin added that it is “very possible” that once those maps are sent to the Legislature for consideration, members could try to tamper with them along party lines.
Once considered a swing state in presidential elections, Florida has trended red in the last two decades and is now a Republican stronghold in state politics. As late as the 1980s, the Florida Keys were solidly blue, but now has significantly more registered Republicans than Democrats, according to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections website.