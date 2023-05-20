The state Department of Environmental Protection has issued the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority a “warning letter” alerting the agency that is it is under “investigation” for not maintaining its main waterline pipe and could face “civil penalties.”
The letter comes roughly two months after the FKAA had four major water line breaks in one week that cause schools and government offices and buildings to close on one day and the Keys’ public water utility to reduce water pressure system-wide.
During a DEP review, “Department personnel noted” the “FKAA failed to maintain its system in good operating condition so as to function as intended,” DEP Southeast District Director Jason Andreotta stated in a May 5 letter to the FKAA.
Andreotta cited the letter FKAA Executive Director Greg Veliz sent to customers explaining the breaks and “the deteriorated nature of the distribution system” that has “caused the utility to remain at lower water pressures to minimize breaks in the water main,” Andreotta wrote.
Andreotta also stated “it has been known for quite some time that there is a desperate need for replacing the transmission line,” Andreotta stated.
“Lastly, during an inspection of Stock Island RO (reverse osmosis desalination plant) water treatment plant in October 2022, Department staff noted the deterioration of the plant,” Andreotta wrote.
DEP issued a statement to the press stating it “is dedicated to protecting Florida’s water resources and ensuring a safe and sustainable supply of water for our residents and visitors.”
“The No. 1 priority for the department is to make sure our drinking water systems are being properly operated, maintained and monitored, and that any concerns are identified and corrected as quickly as possible,” DEP spokesman Jon W. Moore said in the statement. “Our goal is always to work with the drinking water system to quickly take corrective actions whenever needed to assure safe drinking water is provided. However, whenever enforcement is necessary, the department does not hesitate to take corrective action and uses every tool at its disposal to hold the system accountable.”
The recent warning letter to the FKAA was issued as the first step in an enforcement process and requires FKAA to develop a structured path toward a timely and thorough rehabilitation of their drinking water infrastructure, Moore wrote.
“DEP will continue its stringent oversight to ensure the remaining repairs are conducted in a thorough but expeditious manner so that residents have access to a restored, fully functioning drinking water system as soon as possible,” Moore stated.
The DEP’s May 5 letter comes after Veliz received an email from the state agency in April about its concerns regarding the FKAA infrastructure. Prior to the May 5 letter, Veliz spoke with DEP staff about the agency’s concerns, and he sent them 200 pages of documents spelling out the roughly $115 million in current projects and other work the FKAA is doing, including repairs to two of the FKAA’s reverse osmosis water desalination plants, Veliz said.
Within a day of sending the 200 pages of documents, the DEP sent the FKAA the warning letter, Veliz said.
Veliz was told the DEP wanted to have a meeting with FKAA officials after the first of the month, but a date has yet to be set, he said. The DEP plans to craft a consent order with benchmarks in it, Veliz said.
Veliz, who has been the executive director for roughly two years, admitted the FKAA has a “deteriorating system, and we need money,” he said. “We’re looking under every rock for funding.”
FKAA contractors just completed replacing 900 feet of piping under the water at Tea Table Fill and workers are now replacing 5 miles of line between Mile Marker 79 and Mile Marker 84, according to Veliz. The FKAA is replacing the line with a 36-inch steel pipe, with portions being placed under the southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. 1, which is causing traffic to be diverted on the highway. Southbound traffic is being shifted to the northbound lane, and northbound traffic is shifted to the pull-over lane, but both lanes of traffic have remained open, Veliz said
Veliz expects that work to be completed by 2024, he said. The FKAA then plans to start replacing nearly 2 miles of pipe on Windley Key and 5 miles of pipe on Plantation Key. However, the funding for Windley Key and Plantation work has not been secured, nor for the rest of the replacement work throughout the Florida Keys, Veliz said.
The cost of replacing the line is currently estimated to be between $8 to $10 million a mile, with the total cost of upgrading the line and the FKAA’s system, which include upgrades and work at the two Keys desalination plants and the plant in Florida City, at roughly $2 billion, Veliz said.