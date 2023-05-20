The state Department of Environmental Protection has issued the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority a “warning letter” alerting the agency that is it is under “investigation” for not maintaining its main waterline pipe and could face “civil penalties.”

The letter comes roughly two months after the FKAA had four major water line breaks in one week that cause schools and government offices and buildings to close on one day and the Keys’ public water utility to reduce water pressure system-wide.

