The Florida Keys’ two state elected representatives co-sponsored preemption legislation this legislative session, which has since passed and been signed into law, that has now overridden a tenant/affordable housing protection ordinance passed by the Key West City Commission in August 2022.
HB 1417 was co-sponsored by Florida Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and its Senate companion, SB 1586, was co-sponsored by Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral.
The City of Key West issued a news release on Thursday morning alerting landlords and tenants of the law.
The City of Key West wants to make tenants and landlords aware that a new bill signed into law in Tallahassee overrides a tenant-protection ordinance passed by the City Commission in August 2022, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean wrote Thursday.
“House Bill 1417 supersedes any local government regulation of landlord-tenant relationships,” Crean said.
In August, the Key West City Commission passed an amendment to Section 18-710 of the city’s Code of Ordinances that would require landlords to provide 60 days’ notice before ending a month-to-month rental agreement or increasing rent by more than 5%.
“However, the new state law reduces the notice period to between 15 to 30 days,” Crean wrote. “The commission gave staff direction to start the process of rescinding the moot ordinance. The state law goes into effect on July 1.”
The Florida Keys are undergoing an affordable housing crisis and scrambling for ways to provide and maintain affordable housing.
While campaigning, both Rodriguez and Mooney have cited affordable housing as a priority and both said they support home rule when it comes to preemption bills.
“This was designed to protect affordable housing,” Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said of the city’s ordinance. “If home rule is important in the election cycle, it shouldbe important when you serve.”
Mooney and Rodrigues defended the bills.
“So, month-to-month is now no less than 30 (days) if a lease with a designated date no less than 30 (days) and no more than 60 (days). So unless the state starts going around to 400-plus cities and saying the 60-day notice is not valid, which I would think would be contradictory to the bill,” Mooney said text messages. “Hard to say going from 15 to 30 (days) is bad but I know some wanted six months’ notice. That is not realistic in the real world.
“My thought was in some areas of the state some have had it 15 days, this moves it to 30 (days) but no more than 60 (days) so I think it will not impact Key West 60 (day notice) but certainly it will help others who have only 15 day notice.”
It is not uncommon for cities and counties, “even those that neighbor each other, to pass conflicting local ordinances pertaining to the landlord/tenant relationship,” Rodriguez said. “In these instances, housing providers may have multiple properties in the same Zip code that operate under vastly different local landlord/tenant regulations. This can be especially problematic for mom-and-pop landlords who run small businesses and often don’t have additional staff.”
Some local governments, such as Broward County, require a 60-day notice for month-to-month leases, Rodriguez said.
“A notice requirement that is actually longer than the frequency of payment and the lease period makes it burdensome for housing providers to offer month-to-month leases,” Rodriguez said. “This hurts consumers who need short-term leases when they are contemplating a job change or even trying to buy a home. If we over-regulate month-to-month leases, we may create a disincentive to housing providers for offering this type of arrangement. There are lots of reasons for a consumer to choose a month-to-month lease, such as anticipating the purchase of a home or job transfer, or renting just for the legislative session.”
As for undermining home rule, Mooney said “you know it’s like all bills — some good, some bad.”
“If I have discovered anything, it’s that there are good local leaders and not so good ones,” Mooney wrote. “Unfortunately, it seems the baby -n bath water scenario comes up too often. I am for home rule but if you look at someone say 15 days obviously too short in today’s climate, then you have to gauge the vote in what’s better for the most. If it was 10 to 20 days, then obvious no vote.”
“In this instance, the benefit heavily outweighs the home rule argument,” Rodriguez said. “Florida has over 400 cities and 67 counties. If each local government enacted landlord-tenant policies, this would establish a regulatory framework that would be nearly impossible for residents and housing providers to navigate.”