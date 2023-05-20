The Florida Keys’ two state elected representatives co-sponsored preemption legislation this legislative session, which has since passed and been signed into law, that has now overridden a tenant/affordable housing protection ordinance passed by the Key West City Commission in August 2022.

HB 1417 was co-sponsored by Florida Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and its Senate companion, SB 1586, was co-sponsored by Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral.

