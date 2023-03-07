State senators and House representatives begin their annual legislative session Tuesday, March 7, at the state Capitol, and the Florida Keys has a robust list of asks including funding 100 new moorings off Key West, monies for a program that provides medical and dental services for Florida Keys children and families and changing the hurricane evacuation regulations for the chain of islands.

One proposal out of the Florida Keys that will not debated this session is adding an extra penny to Keys sales tax bill to fund critical infrastructure projects and upgrades, such as road elevation and sea-level rise mitigation projects. Monroe County government leaders recently met with state House of Representative leadership and the state leaders were not interested in pursuing the bill, according to county officials.

tohara@keysnews.com