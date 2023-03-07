State senators and House representatives begin their annual legislative session Tuesday, March 7, at the state Capitol, and the Florida Keys has a robust list of asks including funding 100 new moorings off Key West, monies for a program that provides medical and dental services for Florida Keys children and families and changing the hurricane evacuation regulations for the chain of islands.
One proposal out of the Florida Keys that will not debated this session is adding an extra penny to Keys sales tax bill to fund critical infrastructure projects and upgrades, such as road elevation and sea-level rise mitigation projects. Monroe County government leaders recently met with state House of Representative leadership and the state leaders were not interested in pursuing the bill, according to county officials.
The county attempted the same bill last session but was denied. A similar bill that would have allowed Monroe County voters to decide whether they want to raise sales tax by a penny for sea-level rise mitigation projects never took hold last legislative session and died in the state House of Representatives.
Such potential legislation would allow local voters to decide on increasing sales tax that could enable local governments to raise additional revenue necessary for future resilience projects. A recently completed study estimates that it will cost $1.8 billion to elevate Monroe County roads. If successful in Tallahassee, and then passed by the local voters, the sales tax increase would generate $40 million annually, and could be bonded for up to $300 million.
If passed by the voters, the sales tax increase would have given the county greater control over funding and not force staff and lobbyists to continually ask the federal and state government for funding for sea-level rise mitigation projects. The request comes as some homeowners in Key Largo have been lobbying the county for the past several years to embark on projects to mitigate regular nuisance flooding caused by storms and king tides.
Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, and state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, will be asking their colleagues for $1.6 million to place 100 new moorings off Key West to expand the city’s mooring field.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1432 last April, which modified a previous bill requiring boaters within a mile of Key West and not in a managed mooring field to move their vessels every 90 days in order to make sure the boats are not at risk of becoming derelict and sinking.
SB 1432 amended regulations the Florida Legislature passed last year that called for 300 new moorings and reduced the number of moorings to 100. The county has selected a potential site for the 100 moorings, which is off Wisteria Island in Key West Harbor. The county just started obtaining permits for the project.
The removal of derelict vessels has been an expensive problem in the Florida Keys In 2021, Monroe County facilitated the removal of 80 derelict vessels from public waters in the Florida Keys. In 2021, Monroe County received $313,639 in grant funding from the FWC Derelict Vessel Grant Program. The funds covered the removal costs of 49 of the 80 derelict vessels. Monroe County’s Boating Improvement Fund, funded by recreational vessel registration fees, provided $154,972 to remove the other 31 vessels. The total spent on removals in 2021 was $468,611.
BIG BILLS
The most controversial Keys bills to be filed this year are tied to development, not water quality. In addition to its biggest annual request, the $20 million Florida Keys Stewardship Act, there are two pieces of legislation that may be filed this session that could bring more residential units to the chain of islands.
There is currently a bill being drafted that would bring 300 new building allocations to both Marathon and Islamorada each and possibly 300 to the county, which is being drafted by state legal staff before it can be formally introduced.
In 2018, then Gov. Rick Scott proposed granting Monroe County and each of the Keys municipalities up to 300 new Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) or Building Permit Allocation System (BPAS) units to be used for affordable rental properties. The proposal stipulated that the occupants are required to evacuate 48 hours before a hurricane makes landfall in the Keys. Currently, residents are ordered out 24 hours before a hurricane and tourists 48 hours before a storm. The state Cabinet later approved Scott’s proposal. Last summer, the 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled the new allocation of units violated Florida Statute 380.0552 that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for the areas of the Florida Keys that includes Islamorada and Marathon. The court ruled the City of Key West could keep its allocation because its state approved land use plans were different than Marathon, Islamorada and Monroe County. The county has yet to formally apply for a share of the new units.
Since the ruling, Marathon and Islamorada city officials have been working on proposals to change state law to mirror Key West so the cities, and possibly the county, could acquire the units. The proposed legislation is currently in the state Legislature’s bill drafting stage. The ruling has significant implications for Marathon as it has allocated most of its 300 units and some units are built and occupied.
The environmental groups that challenged the ROGO and BPAS allocations are calling on the governor and state legislators to reject the request, citing concerns about the ability to safely evacuate the Keys before a hurricane. Representatives for 13 Florida Keys environmental groups and homeowners associations sent Gov. Ron DeSantis a letter recently asking him not to support the legislation.
“There is only one road out of the Keys to escape a hurricane,” the letter stated. “Too many cars on the road trying to evacuate create a terrible safety risk. This causes many residents not to evacuate, yet the single evacuation route is still highly congested. And that makes it very dangerous. Rapid intensification or a simple wobble in the hurricane path further increases the number of last-minute evacuations, adding to the already dangerous congestion on our one-road-to-safety. And we see from Hurricane Ian how dangerous it can be for people who don’t or can’t evacuate.”
The Monroe County School District is also asking for exemptions to ROGO and BPAS rules in order to build teacher and other worker housing. The school district has requested a bill that would bring 80 to 90 building allocations to the City of Key West for a proposed worker housing project on Trumbo Road. The school district is asking the state to exempt the units from being counted against the city’s pool of affordable BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System). The state limits the number of BPAS and ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units it grants to the Florida Keys because the Keys are an Area of Critical State Concern and development is limited. The school district has begun planning developing housing on its property on Trumbo Road and has been working with a development group of the project, Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford said. The district employs 1,500 people, including 600 teachers, while fully staffed, but loses about 100 employees a year, Axford said.
MEDICAL FUNDING
Nearly a year after being denied state legislative funding, Florida Keys Area Healthcare Education Centers (AHEC) has again put a request for $600,000 in funding to the state Legislature for medical and dental services for Florida Keys children and families who don’t have insurance or who are under insured.
The non-profit AHEC provides free medical and dental care to Florida Keys children. AHEC is the only local provider of medical and dental care to children in need in the chain of islands and operate clinics at roughly 10 Keys schools.
Keys AHEC CEO Michael Cunningham believes they are better situated going into the session. The group has hired a new lobbying firm, Johnston & Stewert, and has already met with state House of Representative and Senate appropriation committee leaders and with the governor’s staff that deals with budget and policy, Cunningham said.
Cunningham was in Tallahassee last week meeting with Keys officials Mooney and Rodriguez.
In January 2022, AHEC expanded its services in the Keys with a mobile dental unit staffed with a dentist and a dental hygienist to Monroe County schools throughout the Keys. The dental program services all schools on a rotating basis. Those programs were in jeopardy when the state Legislature did not include $650,000 in requested funding in that year’s state budget.
However, local governments and non-proit groups rallied behind AHEC and donated to the group to help cover operational costs.