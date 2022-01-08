The state Legislature will convene its annual session on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and there are several bills that could have major consequences on the Florida Keys.
After months of talks between the City of Key West and the Monroe County government, Florida Keys State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami, has sponsored a bill to amend an anchoring regulation the state Legislature passed last year requiring boaters anchored within a mile of Key West Bight to move their vessel every 90 days if they are not in a managed mooring field.
The bill required that 300 new moorings be placed within a mile of Key West before the requirement can be implemented. Rodriguez’s bill, and a companion bill in the state House of Representatives, reduces the number of moorings to 100, which county and city officials argue is a more manageable and accurate number. The bills are House Bill 1065 and Senate Bill 1432.
The state Legislature passed the law to combat the problem about vessels being lived on or stored indefinitely and becoming derelict and sinking off Key West.
About 60 vessels in the waters off Monroe County have to be removed a year at a cost of $240,000 a year, according to the FWC. The funds to pay for the removal coming from local vessel registration fees, which could be used to pay for channel markers, boat ramps and other improvements all boaters enjoy.
The FWC is currently processing the removal of 27 derelict vessels at a cost of $225,000, according to FWC Maj. Rob Beaton.
Hurricane Irma in 2017 showed just how large the derelict vessel issue is, with 1,600 damaged vessels having to be removed in the Keys following the hurricane, according to the FWC.
There other two proposed bills this session that could have local impacts, especially as the City of Key West is drafting its own ordinances restricting the size of cruise ships and the number of passengers allowed in and out of Key West. The City Commission is poised to pass the ordinances this month after the state Legislature passed a bill last session preempting a Key West voter referendum that overwhelmingly passed and called for the restrictions on ships and passengers.
If passed, SB 280 and HB 403 would require local governments to prepare a business impact statement before adopting a local ordinance that includes the direct or indirect economic effects. The bills would also suspend any new ordinances if they are challenge, and award successful challengers their legal costs.
Another bill, SB 620, would allow businesses to claim damages if a local ordinance reduces their revenue or profits by at least 15%.
Keys State Rep. Jim Mooney (R-Islamorada) called the bills “catastrophic” and potentially “financially devastated” to local governments.
“This is just not going to fly,” Mooney said. “This could be financially devastating to any municipality in the state. This is not just a cruise ship.”
In November, a bill was drafted that would “abolish” the City of Key West and transfer “all assets and legitimate liabilities and revenue streams to the county.”
The bill never made it out of drafting nor was given a number, but was more of a threat from state legislators who are opposed to Key West implementing restrictions on cruise ships. No one ever claimed responsibility for the bill.
That bill and the preemption bill on cruise ships that passed last year show the overwhelming influence lobbyists, corporations like cruise ships companies and others that work with the cruise industry have on the state legislators, who receive large donations for their campaigns from such companies.
A story in the Miami Herald showed that the owners of the Pier B cruise dock in Key West, the Walsh family, funneled $995,000 into Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political action committee through 11 other companies owned by the Walsh family. DeSantis ultimately signed the transportation bill that preempted the 2020 Key West vote on cruise ship restrictions.
Mooney and Rodriguez will also continue to push for the full $20 million allocation of the annual funding of the Florida Keys Stewardship Act, which was set up several years ago to bring funding to the Keys for water quality and conservation land acquisition projects.
Last session was the first time the Keys received the full $20 million. The Stewardship Act is the biggest annual funding request for the Keys and is always one of the biggest priorities of the Keys state representative and senator.
“We continue to meet with the governor’s leadership staff as well as that of DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) on both the importance of Stewardship funding, and specifically the need/benefit for dedicated LATF (Land Acquisition Trust Fund) funding,” Monroe County Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson wrote in a memo to the County Commission before the start of session. “Our request to be included in the Land Acquisition Trust Fund must be accomplished through legislation.”
Rodriguez and Mooney have both filed bills to have the Keys included in the LATF funding program.