Snake Creek Bridge, the last remaining drawbridge in the Florida Keys, continues to be the main culprit in traffic snarls on U.S. 1 in Islamorada. A proposal to replace it with a fixed-span bridge may finally be gaining traction.
Converting the Snake Creek drawbridge into a high-level fixed bridge is among top priorities of the Florida Department of Transportation after reviewing Monroe County’s U.S. 1 Transportation Master Plan, which was presented to the state agency in April.
Prioritizing the bridge replacement evaluation, which is currently scheduled for a project development study in fiscal year 2025-26, was among four projects in the county’s priority recommendation list that FDOT indicates it is currently pursuing or preparing to do, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
The other three projects involve:
• Studying the feasibility of implementing active traffic management strategies in conjunction with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office; extending Road Ranger Services into Monroe County with the potential of having a pilot program focusing on high crash locations; and implementing a weigh-in-motion technology upgrade instead of a weigh station relocation for the Snake Creek Bridge station.
• Determining the need for turn lanes and other access management improvements along U.S. 1 in Islamorada, as well as reviewing the possibility of improvements to the Old Highway to better serve as a frontage road that promotes safety and other modes of transportation by installing bike lanes and walking paths.
• Reviewing and identifying potential pedestrian/bicycle signing and pavement marking improvements along U.S. 1 at the signalized intersections in Marathon. Additionally, FDOT will evaluate adding a crosswalk to the Coco Plum/U.S. 1 intersection and installing walkover or pedestrian bridges in Marathon. It is also planning a traffic pattern study to evaluate changing the crosswalk at Sadowski Causeway/U.S. 1 from the west to the east side of the intersection with an emphasis on improving pedestrian and bicycle safety.
“It is impressive to see how quickly the FDOT took our community’s recommendations and prioritized them,” said Monroe County Mayor David Rice. “FDOT is continuing to evaluate and provide feedback on our recommendations.”
The list of current priority projects from the overall U.S.1 Transportation Master Plan was created through a collaboration between Monroe County and each municipality. It was then prioritized by the Florida Keys Transportation Coordination Committee and moved forward to FDOT through a resolution by the Monroe County Commission.
Other projects on the county’s recommendation list are ready to undergo scope-of-work studies by FDOT consultants, Livengood said.
They include:
• Studying potential intersection improvements at U.S. 1 and C.R. 905, including bike lane continuity through the intersection.
• Determining the feasibility of adding bus stops and improving bus stop amenities along U.S. 1 Keys-wide.
• Evaluating the feasibility of park-and-ride hubs, fixed-route circulators, micro-transit, bike-sharing and/or scooter-sharing services in Key Largo, Islamorada, Marathon, Big Pine Key and Stock Island.
• Reviewing and identifying potential pedestrian and bicycle signage and pavement marking improvements along U.S. 1 between mile markers 99.5 and 100 in Key Largo.
• Evaluating the feasibility of a water ferry service from Miami to Key West.
• Developing a mobility on-demand app to assist users with trip planning and mobility options along U.S. 1.
“Florida Keys residents are dependent on safe access and travel along U.S. 1,” said Monroe County Senior Director of Planning and Environmental Resources Emily Schemper. “There are segments of U.S. 1 that perform poorly when it comes to safe and efficient traffic flow. FDOT recognizes this issue, and with the implementation of some of these projects, we will start to see real results there and throughout the Florida Keys.”