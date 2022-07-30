Converting the Snake Creek drawbridge into a high-level fixed bridge is among top priorities of the Florida Department of Transportation after reviewing Monroe County’s U.S. 1 Transportation Master Plan, which was presented to the state agency in April.

Prioritizing the bridge replacement evaluation, which is currently scheduled for a project development study in fiscal year 2025-26, was among four projects in the county’s priority recommendation list that FDOT indicates it is currently pursuing or preparing to do, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.

Bridge

Snake Creek Bridge, the last remaining drawbridge in the Florida Keys, continues to be the main culprit in traffic snarls on U.S. 1 in Islamorada. A proposal to replace it with a fixed-span bridge may finally be gaining traction.