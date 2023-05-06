The state Legislature has once again passed legislation preempting local governments from implementing local regulations; this time it is a budget amendment banning cities and counties from regulating fertilizer use.
The Monroe County Commission passed fertilizer regulations in 2021 and Islamorada Village Council approved regulations in 2019 as a way to protect water quality in Florida Bay, the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.
The legislation was snuck into the state budget during the last week of the state legislative session, which ended Friday, May 5. Many cities and counties in the state have rules governing the use of fertilizer containing high levels of nitrogen or phosphorus during Florida’s rainy season, June 1 through Sept. 30, because excess nutrients make their way into local rivers and lagoons and then into the ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Florida Bay, where they can cause harmful algal blooms.
The amendment prohibits local governments in the 2023-2024 budget year from adopting or amending local seasonal fertilizer ordinances. Instead, the affected local governments would follow regulations developed by the University of Florida, while the university studies fertilizer use and its impact in Florida. Cities that have already implemented fertilizer regulations can keep them but not change them.
The statewide water quality advocacy group Captains for Clean Water was critical of the last-minute amendment.
“We’re opposed to the language that was inserted Sunday night in the House’s budget conference offer of the implementing bill,” said Jessica Pinsky, policy director for Captains For Clean Water told the Keys Citizen. “The year-long moratorium on fertilizer bans is not ideal; however, our greater concern is with the long-term intent of the study itself and how its findings could be used.”
The Everglades Foundation, another water-quality advocacy group, had not taken a position on the bill, Begoñe Cazalis, director of communications, told The Citizen on Thursday.
The Florida Keys-based Florida Bay Forever has not taken a formal position on the legislation either, but the group is concerned about fertilizer use and favors reductions in the amount of fertilizer that is being used in South Florida, Florida Bay Forever Board Chair Vivian Morrison said.
Morrison argued that the local ecosystems and wetlands thrive in low-nutrient-level conditions and adding fertilizer can be “toxic” to the nearshore waters and ecosystems, Morrison said.
“Our organization encourages reducing nutrient pollution in the wetlands and Florida Bay,” Morrison said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has the ability to veto line items, but he cannot remove the fertilizer provision alone because of it being within an implementing bill. DeSantis would have to strike the entire appropriation connected to the amendment.
At the request of the late Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster, the County Commission set new rules for the application of fertilizer in Monroe County n June 2021, which were designed to protect nearshore water quality and prevent algal blooms.
The commission adopted the “Monroe County Ordinance for Florida Friendly Fertilizer Use on Urban Landscapes.” This ordinance regulates the proper application of fertilizer. It requires proper training of commercial and institutional fertilizer applicators, establishes training and certification requirements, creates a prohibited application period, specifies allowable fertilizer application rates and methods and establishes fertilizer-free zones and low maintenance zones.
The Village of Islamorada was the first local government in Keys to approve a fertilizer ordinance in 2019, again with Forster leading the charge. The village landscape ordinance prohibits the use of fertilizers containing nitrogen and phosphorus within 15 feet of a waterway or shoreline, and in an overall restricted period from June 1 to Sept. 30.
The proposed $116 billion state budget also includes a proposal for earmarking approximately $6 million for researchers with the University of Florida to study the impact of blocking new fertilizer bans.
This preemption bill is one of many passed the state Legislature in recent years and similar to the one the state Legislature placed on local transient rental laws, which allow existing ones to stay in place at their current levels, but prohibits local governments form modifying them and governments that don’t have them from enacting them.