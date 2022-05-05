Plans for a new overnight homeless shelter on College Road n Stock Island took a step forward at Tuesday’s Key West City Commission meeting, flush with an infusion of funding from the state.
City Manager Patti McLauchlin told commissioners and Mayor Teri Johnston the city recently was awarded $4.3 million from the state through the Community Development Block Grant. The funds, administered by the Department of Economic Opportunity, will be used to “reconstruct and improve a homeless shelter that will provide around-the-clock services to community members in need,” according to a news release from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.
McLauchlin also told commissioners the city was able to secure an additional $905,000 for vulnerability assessment and adaptation.
“The money gods have rained upon us again,” McLauchlin said.
Later in the meeting, architect Bill Horn addressed the commission on the design progress for the new homeless shelter, providing details of the project’s footprint, building plans, renderings and probably costs. Horn said, with approval, construction could begin in 2023, with completion in roughly a year, and an estimated total cost of $6 million.
Key West resident Robert Gold, chairman of the Southernmost Homeless Assistance League, suggested city officials consider renaming the shelter, known locally as the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter, or KOTS.
“The KOTS name is a sad reminder of the politics of appeasement that surrounded the establishment of the original facility and is entirely inappropriate for the new shelter,” Gold said. “Names matter, and it is now time to the leave the KOTS name behind.” Gold asked the commission to come up with a new name, and Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman suggested honoring John Jones, who was instrumental in the formation of the original shelter.
The commission approved the development plan on an unanimous 7-0 vote.
The city and the Monroe County government have begun discussions about the city using the former Bayshore Manor senior living facility, also on on College Road, as a temporary homeless shelter while the city builds a new one onsite at KOTS current location.
The county-owned Bayshore Manor senior citizen living facility has been used for storage since the county shut down the facility last year and moved the residents to a facility at Poinciana Gardens in Key West, owned by the Key West Housing Authority.
City Attorney Shawn Smith gave the commission an update on moves to address the issue of vacation rentals, noting the city was preempted from placing additional restrictions on current regulations, which were codified in 2011.
While Smith said the city has the ability to regulate rentals in excess of 30 days, he said the city was “kinda stuck” with its current schedule of fines for violations, which include $250 a day, $500 a day for a repeat violation and $5,000 a day for irreparable violations.
The city has 851 vacation rental licenses, with 2,509 non-transient licenses, which provide for rentals of 28 days or less.
Another option, Smith said, is a criminal penalty for a violation. Doing so would be an enforcement issue, he said, and would require additional Code Enforcement employees. Smith noted the owner and the individual renting could be cited.
Commissioners queried Smith on possible legal challenges to be brought to the state for greater enforcement, and suggested bringing back sting operations to go after fraudulent leases.
“That’s what we’re talking about,” Vice Mayor Kaufman said. “We’re talking about leases that say it’s 30 days, that say it’s six weeks, but really what’s going on is there’s a ‘wink, wink, nod, nod,’ the person’s going to stay a week, two weeks or 10 days, and the rest of the time, supposedly, the place is empty. But then they rent it for the other two weeks, and the other two weeks on both sides, and it’s really transiently being operated.”
The mayor and commissioners tasked Smith with creating an ordinance to help resolve the issue, and one that would address increasing the city’s current fee of $21 for a non-transient rental license. Smith told the officials he would bring something forward for further discussion at a later date.
Commissioners approved a call for a referendum on the Aug. 23 primary ballot that would allow the Key West Botanical Garden & Tropical Forest to renew its lease for the garden on College Road for up to 99 years. The commission approved the motion 7-0.
Another ordinance approved by the commission alters the guidelines of the Historic Architectural Review Commission related to windows and shutters. The changes promote the preservation of historic windows and shutters but allows their replacement with impact windows in some cases, as the city has received a number of requests to replace historic windows with impact windows to protect buildings during hurricanes. The motion passed, 7-0.
City officials approved a task order for a redesign of Bayview Park that would include new restrooms, a new dog area, a new children’s playground and a new tennis pro building, according to city document. The project would not affect the Veterans Memorial, located at the east side of the park. The motion passed 7-0.
The commission voted to authorize three events in the coming months. The events include the Key West Business Guild’s Pride street fair on June 4 on Duval Street and a Pride parade the following day, beginning at the Quay Wall at Truman Waterfront, the Key West Police Athletic League’s Mango Fest at Bayview Park on June 25, and the Sunrise Rotary Foundation of Key West’s hold Brewfest at 1405 Duval St. on Sept. 3.
Consultant Elisa Levy provided an update on the city’s strategic plan, pointing to numerous goals met regarding sea level rise, environmental protections and cleanliness, while noting numerous areas, such as the need for a full-time housing consultant, still require attention.