Marathon, Islamorada and Monroe County government officials have reviewed and added input to a state bill that would bring 300 new building allocations to both of the two Keys cities and possibly 300 to the county, which is being drafted by state legal staff before it can be formally introduced.

In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott proposed granting Monroe County and each of the Keys municipalities up to 300 new Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) or Building Permit Allocation System (BPAS) units to be used for affordable rental properties. The proposal stipulated that the occupants are required to evacuate 48 hours before a hurricane makes landfall in the Keys. Currently, residents are ordered out 24 hours before a hurricane and tourists 48 hours before a storm. The state Cabinet later approved Scott’s proposal.

