Marathon, Islamorada and Monroe County government officials have reviewed and added input to a state bill that would bring 300 new building allocations to both of the two Keys cities and possibly 300 to the county, which is being drafted by state legal staff before it can be formally introduced.
In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott proposed granting Monroe County and each of the Keys municipalities up to 300 new Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) or Building Permit Allocation System (BPAS) units to be used for affordable rental properties. The proposal stipulated that the occupants are required to evacuate 48 hours before a hurricane makes landfall in the Keys. Currently, residents are ordered out 24 hours before a hurricane and tourists 48 hours before a storm. The state Cabinet later approved Scott’s proposal.
Last summer, the 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled the new allocation of units violated Florida Statute 380.0552 that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for the areas of the Florida Keys that includes Islamorada and Marathon. The court ruled the City of Key West could keep its allocation because its state-approved land-use plans were different than Marathon, Islamorada and Monroe County. The county has yet to formally apply for a share of the new units.
Since the ruling, Marathon and Islamorada city officials have been working on proposals to change state law to mirror Key West so the cities, and possibly the county, could acquire the units. The ruling has significant implications for Marathon as it has allocated most of its 300 units and some of the units are built and occupied.
The City of Marathon issued a news release this week to voice support for the proposed legislation, which is currently in the bill drafting phase and has not been formally introduced.
The City of Marathon is taking steps to secure workforce housing as the state Legislature meets in committee in advance of the formal start of the legislative session, the release stated. Marathon, Key West and Islamorada municipalities are working together to secure the 1,300 workforce/affordable housing allocations provided by the governor and Cabinet in 2018, Marathon’s city representative stated.
“The City of Marathon, with the support of sister cities and the county, is seeking to lock these units in once and for all through companion House and Senate bills this legislative session,” Marathon City Manager George Garrett said. “It has been about striking a balance between responsible environmental protection and maintaining vibrant community economic health.”
“On the face of this issue it may appear as a battle about over development,” Marathon Mayor Luis Gonzalez added. “In reality it is about protecting the workforce of the Keys and ensuring that those who reside and work here have safe and secure places to live. It is also about ensuring that our workforce doesn’t have to bus or car pool from Dade County every day to work for us. Our workforce must be a part of the Keys community.”
Florida Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, will most likely be tasked to sponsor the House version of the bill, and he called the need for worker housing in the Keys “critical.”
“The governor gave the units and the DEO (Department of Economic Opportunity) signed off on it,” said Mooney, who was on the Islamorada Village Council when the units were proposed and appropriated. “We deserve them and will use them quickly.”
There will most likely be “a lot of massaging of the bill” before it is formally introduced and passed by the state Legislature, Mooney said.
Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, will most likely be tasked with sponsoring the Senate version of the bill.
“I am supportive of efforts to secure affordable housing in Monroe County so everyone can both live and work in the Keys comfortably,” Rodriguez said. “The Senate version is still in drafting so I cannot comment definitively on the bill. I look forward to exploring this solution further with my colleagues and community stakeholders through the legislative process.”
Representatives for 13 Florida Keys environmental groups and homeowners associations sent Gov. Ron DeSantis a letter last week asking him not to support the legislation.
“There is only one road out of the Keys to escape a hurricane,” the letter stated. “Too many cars on the road trying to evacuate create a terrible safety risk. This causes many residents not to evacuate, yet the single evacuation route is still highly congested. And that makes it very dangerous. Rapid intensification or a simple wobble in the hurricane path further increases the number of last-minute evacuations, adding to the already dangerous congestion on our one-road-to-safety. And we see from Hurricane Ian how dangerous it can be for people who don’t or can’t evacuate.
“To avoid these dangers, Florida law, as well as agreements (MOU)2 which the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), all municipalities, and Monroe County have signed, restrict permanent residential growth in the Florida Keys to that which can be evacuated in 24 hours.”
This bill would eviscerate, not “clarify” existing law, said attorney Richard Grosso, who handled the legal case for residents.
“It would overturn a recent appeals court ruling by allowing the same development increase the court found to violate current law,” Grosso said. “And if you read the fine print of the Workforce-Affordable Housing Initiative the additional development it would allow is not required to be affordable or limited to members of the Keys’ workforce. It was a positive spin to put on more over-development in the Keys.
“This bill would prevent residents of the Keys – the people most vulnerable to over-development that compromises their ability to evacuate – from enforcing the 24 – hour evacuation limit on development in the Keys. That limit exists in the law for critical public safety reasons – the science and evacuation managers are clear that 24 hours is the maximum safe evacuation time for the Keys, particularly given how unexpectedly and rapidly hurricanes are intensifying under current conditions. If this becomes law, only the Department of Economic Opportunity – the same agency that approved the development increase that violated the current law and whose decision was just overturned by an appeals court – would be able to enforce that limitation.”
Last week, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi, County Attorney Bob Shillinger, Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson, and Planning and Environmental Services Director Emily Schemper traveled to Tallahassee to speak to the Florida Keys delegation, as well as other state officials, to discuss the Florida Keys Critical Area of State Concern and other important Florida Keys issues at the state level.
The Keys contingent discussed hurricane evacuation modeling in the Florida Keys with Barbara Powell, director of the DEO. The DEO oversees all development in the Florida Keys. Evacuation modeling is conducted roughly every 10 years. The modeling determines how quickly the chain of islands can be evacuated and how many ROGO and BPAS units are allocated to the Keys. The timeframe for the modeling remains unclear. Powell spoke about new included data in the modeling, such as the increased population. Monroe County’s population jumped to 82,874 in the 2020 Census.
Last August, the 3rd District Court of Appeal overruled an administrative law judge’s ruling granting the 300 building allocations to both Marathon and Islamorada. The 3rd DCA ruled the new allocation of units violated state statute that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for the unincorporated areas of the Keys that includes Islamorada and Marathon. The court ruled that the amendments to the two cities’ comprehensive land-use plans maintain a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of no more than 24 hours.
The City of Key West, which was allowed to keep its 300, is not subject to the statute because it set up its own Area of Critical State Concern separate from the rest of the island share of new BPAS units. Monroe County commissioners voted to seek 300 more ROGO units as well, but have held off on moving forward on a formal request until the issue is resolved in court.