It was announced this week that the Florida Keys Area Health Education Center, a non-profit organization that provides free medical and dental care to underinsured or uninsured Florida Keys children may have to severely cut its programs, because it received zero money from the state Legislature this session, despite asking for $650,000.
It had received $500,000 or more for the previous eight years.
The AHEC funding bill had passed through the House Healthcare Appropriations Subcommittee on Jan. 18 and was sent to the House Appropriations Subcommittee. The bill never made it out of the Appropriations Committee and was “indefinitely postponed and withdrawn” on March 12.
Here’s what it means to Monroe County:
• Thousands of children and their families will lose the level of free health and dental exams that AHEC has historically provided. Michael Cunningham, AHEC’s CEO, said he could “dip into our operating funds” to bridge the gap for a while, but fears that as the year progresses, some of his nine funded health centers, perhaps their mobile dental unit, and even the dental program itself may be shut down indefinitely as a result of the shortfall.
• Consequently, many of the low-income families AHEC serves may be forced to migrate to Monroe County pediatricians, at considerable personal expense. Many Monroe County pediatricians may be unwilling or unable to increase their patient loads and/or elect to take on Medicaid patients. “Many of our uninsured families can’t afford a $40 office visit even on a sliding pay scale,” said Cunningham. “With multiple children and additional expenses, that will add up quickly.”
• Those families may then forego pediatric and dental visits altogether, further deteriorating the overall level of children’s health in the county as a result. “That’s a very strong and true statement,” confirmed Cunningham. “We provide almost 9,000 patient visits a year, and if that number is cut in half, that’s a lot of healthcare that won’t be provided.”
Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron is also an AHEC board member. When asked how this deficit might be shored up, she said “we will try to encourage additional donations from our current AHEC donors, and we’ll also look toward Ocean Reef for support. This is a big disappointment, but we’ll continue looking for donors who can contribute a little more”.
Coldiron added that “not all funding requests get approved and that last year, coming off COVID, most requests were funded at a higher level, but it wouldn’t be the same for this year.”
Cunningham was quick to say that he felt “he did his job, but that all involved could have done better.” This would include State House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, as well as paid lobbyist, Andy Palmer with Mets, Husband and Daughten, a lobbying firm out of Tallahassee, who works on AHEC’s behalf for $18K a year.
AHEC was the sole requester for children’s health care funding in Monroe County. Rep. Mooney and Sen. Rodriguez both lamented the news in separate interviews this week. But even considering the vast number of funding requests presented to the Legislature every year, under former Rep. Holly Raschein, now Monroe County Commissioner, AHEC had consistently received requested funding.
Coldiron said she had a phone conversation with Rodriguez this week, who promised more support for AHEC during the next legislative session. She and Mooney have had a couple of email exchanges acknowledging the situation.
“It was a perfect storm”, said Cunningham. “We pushed with lobbyists and the committees, but if the members don’t hear from local representation, there’s only so much I can do. We look forward to the next legislative session, where we’ll be made a bigger priority for fiscal year 2023-24”.
AHEC will now turn its focus toward Monroe County’s Human Services Advisory Board. The county has a specific fund in its annual budget that awards support to non-profits in the areas of medical, core and quality-of-life categories. In the fiscal year 2022 budget, $2,050,000 was awarded to 30 non-profits, across all categories. AHEC received $130,000 and will reapply again for fiscal year 2023 funding. Review of applications occurs in May.
If AHEC’s funding through the HSAB is increased in 2023, other Monroe non-profits will likely get less, since $2 million has generally been the cap the county sets aside. There’s a possibility the county increases the HSAB budget for 2022-23, but Coldiron said this hasn’t happened in several years.
Cunningham speculated that Monroe County might consider a “separate line-item” in the budget, like the one the Guidance Care Center, which specializes in mental health and substance abuse services in the county, receives. This would fund AHEC outside the HSAB, but that possibility isn’t something AHEC can plan for at this point.