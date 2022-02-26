The state Senate unanimously passed a bill that reduces number of moorings placed off Key West required to implement a bill passed last year that requires vessels anchored outside of managed mooring fields to be moved every 90 days.
The 90 day anchoring limit will help reduce the high number of derelict vessels in Keys’ waters, and the costs to remove them.
The state House of Representatives is expected to vote on its companion bill, HB 1065, next week.
After months of talks between the City of Key West and the Monroe County government to determine the an accurate number of needed moorings, and at the request of the Monroe County Commission, Florida Keys State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami, sponsored SB 1432 to amend an anchoring regulation the state Legislature passed last year requiring boaters anchored within a mile of Key West Bight to move their vessel every 90 days if they are not in a managed mooring field.
The bill required that 300 new moorings be placed within a mile of Key West before the requirement can be implemented. Rodriguez’s bill, and the House companion bill, reduces the number of moorings to 100, which county and city officials agree is a more accurate number.
The state Legislature passed the law to enact the 90 day anchoring limit to combat the problem about vessels being lived on or stored indefinitely and becoming derelict and sinking off Key West.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced today the removal of 24 derelict vessels from various locations throughout the Upper and Lower Keys is now complete.
“Derelict vessels are a priority for our officers statewide and especially in Monroe County,” FWC Capt. David Dipre said. “Each one taken off the water is a win for everyone.”
The removals, which were estimated to take six months, were completed ahead of schedule.
“We’ve been able to speed up removals due to recent legislative changes along with the funding appropriated by the Legislature and a committed partner in Monroe County,” said Maj. Rob Beaton, FWC Boating and Waterways section leader. “The results we’ve been able to achieve with Monroe County show how these efforts have improved the process and we’re not stopping with these 24 vessels. There are more to come.”
The FWC has approved an additional grant request for 30 more derelict vessels that are currently being removed throughout Monroe County. The agency is also reviewing a third grant request to remove an additional 25 derelict vessels.
“We are grateful for the continued support and efforts of FWC to help remove derelict vessels which are hazardous to boaters and which threaten our water quality,” said County Commissioner Craig Cates, who has been serving at the Commission’s point person on this issue. “We are also confident that the eventual enactment of the 90 day anchoring regulation will help us pro-actively ensure vessel safety before a vessel becomes a hazardous derelict vessel requiring costly removal.”
More derelict vessels are removed from Monroe County each year than any other area of the state. As of February 2022, law enforcement has documented more than 185 derelict vessels within Monroe County in the FWC’s derelict vessel database.
“These combined efforts are a testament of our commitment – along with our city and county partners – to restore the waterways to safer conditions for both the boating public and marine life,” said Maj. Beaton.
For more information regarding derelict, abandoned and at-risk vessels, visit MyFWC.com/boating and click on “Derelict Vessels.”