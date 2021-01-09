State fishery managers will hold the first of three public workshops on Monday to take input on a proposed two-month closed fishing period at Western Dry Rocks Reef, which is designed to protect spawning fish.
Virtual meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, and Thursday, Jan. 14, and at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21. As of Friday, the FWC had not established a portal for registration, but will once the meeting date is closer, FWC spokeswoman Amanda Nalley said. The portal will be found at https://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/rulemaking/workshops/.
If a person cannot attend one of these workshops, a recorded workshop presentation will also be posted online soon. Written online comments can be submitted at http:/www.MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
At its December meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board approved a draft proposal for a two-month (May 1 through June 30) annual closure at Western Dry Rocks. FWC officials did direct staff to also gather input on other options, including a four-month closure from April 1 through July 31.
A coalition of pro-fishing groups from across the state — the International Game Fish Association, Coastal Conservation Association, American Sportfishing Association, Angler Action Foundation, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and the Lower Keys Guides Association — called for a four-month closure to better protect permit and other fish that can spawn.
The coalition was built in “good faith” with the result being a “meaningful” proposal that protects spawning aggregations for critically important fish such as mutton snapper and permit, said Lower Keys guide Capt. Will Benson, a member of the Lower Keys Guides Association.
“This is the best bang for the buck,” Benson said. “I am concerned that concessions are being made to people who have not spoken or been involved in the public meetings.”
The Lower Keys Guides Association board President Andrew Tippler is encouraging the members of his group to send comments and participate in the meeting.
“Four months was the compromise,” Tippler said.
At its December meeting, nearly every speaker spoke in favor of at least a four-month closure. Some spoke in favor of a year-round closure.
The FWC board called on Chair and Key West developer Robert Spottswood to direct the conversation and vote on the seasonal closure, which the FWC board agreed at the time to be May and June.
The only speaker who spoke in favor of the two-month closure was Bill Kelly of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association. Kelly agreed with the two-month closure but called people fishing at Western Dry Rocks during the spawning months a “mad house” that commercial fishermen “completely” ignore, he said.
Spottswood told The Citizen after the vote on the draft rule that he would like to hear from more anglers before considering a four-month closure. He said he had not made up his mind.
“I want to balance access and conservation,” he said.
The debate about fishery management at Western Dry Rocks has gone on for more than a decade, as many fishermen and conservationists have raised concerns about large concentrations of fishermen targeting mutton snappers and other snappers there during the summer months while the fish are spawning. Western Dry Rocks is known as a major spawning area for mutton snapper, permit and other fish.
Another issue that has been raised about fishing on the spawn is permit fish being eaten by sharks, who are attracted to Western Dry Rocks in search of spawning fish. A recent study found that 39% of permit hooked by anglers there during the spawn are being killed by sharks, according to FWC staff.
The permits are “easy meals” because they are focused on spawning, not predation by sharks, FWC fishery biologist Martha Guyas said.
“Extend the closure to April and July,” International Game Fish Association Conservation Manager Brice Pohlot said. “It’s too risky to keep fishing these important fish when they are most vulnerable.”