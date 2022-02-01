It took a second special call meeting and a rare coin toss by the Marathon City Council to determine a replacement to fill the seat vacated by Trevor Wofsey who resigned on Jan. 7.
And even then, there was confusion in selecting a winner.
Robyn Still, a former law enforcement officer and owner of The Tackle Box in Marathon won the coin toss despite a perplexing determination of whether heads or tails came up after the flip by Sheriff’s Office Capt. Don Hiller.
The four council members remained hopelessly deadlocked at the first special meeting on Jan. 24 and that continued into the additional call meeting on Monday, Jan. 31. Jody “Lynny Thompson” Del Gaizo, who ran in the November 2021 election, and Still were the two finalists.
Council member Steve Cook opened the meeting by stating “there have been many instances within the state where coin tosses have been implemented to break election ties”, which was later confirmed by City Attorney Steve Williams. He went on to say that while fellow Council member Dan Zieg had made the plea at the last meeting “not to disenfranchise” the 648 who voted for Thompson in last November’s election, he instead said “we should not disenfranchise the 2,480 voters who did not vote for Thompson”.
Cook also alluded to ongoing community fears regarding “improprieties some were concerned about in this selection process.” Additionally, Cook said that Thompson approached him separately between the two meetings asking him to break the tie and vote for her. For this reason, Cook asked Thompson to withdraw.
The candidates were given time to re-address the council to make their respective cases for selection. Thompson described herself as a workaholic, property owner and realtor as well as a fundraiser for various non-profits. Still delivered a concise summary of her “adult life, devoted to public service” as a law enforcement officer for 22 years. However, despite both impassioned pleas, another 2-2 stalemate vote followed.
Before determining the way to break the tie, Zieg asked City Attorney Steve Williams if he could ask Cook “what the hell” had been spoken about behind the scenes , and out of Government in Sunshine laws, regarding the selection process.
Cook reiterated receiving multiple comments from community members that the selection was predetermined. Cook added he wanted to ensure there were no improprieties or any feeling that improprieties were involved in this process.
After the deadlock, Mayor John Bartus asked Williams for procedural guidance. Williams said in the event of a deadlock, Florida statutes provides for “flipping a coin, drawing straws or using bingo balls, anything that doesn’t give either candidate an unfair advantage.”
Cook even asked Williams at that point what the consequences would be for violating the city charter, which does stipulate a coin toss in the event of an election tie. Williams said that type of violation would be referred to City Manager George Garrett, but more importantly, that type of violation would set a bad precedent for other charter provisions. Zieg then motioned for a coin toss, which was unanimously approved.
That’s when even more confusion ensued. A coin was volunteered by Wendy Bonilla for the ceremonial toss. However, that coin had symbols which had to be identified as heads or tails in advance of the flip.
Thompson called heads but when Hiller flipped the coin, he incorrectly identified it as heads. After a review and a brief discussion, the toss was determined to have been tails and Still was declared the winner.