Key West’s chief building officer resigned suddenly May 5, forcing city officials last week to hire an outside company to temporarily oversee the city’s Building Department.
Terrence Justice retired unexpectedly earlier this month after less than one year as head of the city building department. Justice had been hired as director in June 2019 and received his Chief Building Officer state accreditation in September 2019. Prior to that, he was first hired by the city as a construction coordinator in the Key West Engineering Department in April 2012.
As a result of Justice’s retirement, the city has expanded its contract with All Aspects Building Services, a private company hired in February to provide temporary building inspectors to help reduce a backlog in requests. In addition to those services, All Aspects will now perform the CBO duties, which include reviewing building plans submitted by contractors for permit approval.
“On May 5th, 2021, the Building Director who served as the Chief Building Official retired, requiring the city to immediately fill the CBO position with All Aspects Inspection Services to avoid a disruption in building requirements and services,” wrote Todd Stoughton, Interim Assistant City Manager, in an executive summary to city commissioners at their May 19 meeting where they unanimously approved the new 90-day contract with All Aspects.
The three-month contract will pay All Aspects, located in Summerland Key, $175 an hour for CBO services, on top of the $160 an hour the company is currently being paid for building inspections. The hourly figures are above what the city had budgeted for three building inspector positions it has been unable to fill, as well as the CBO salary. As a result, building department expenses will go over budget in the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30, said Interim City Manager Patti McLauchlin.
The three unfilled inspector positions in the building department total $287,648.00 in the current annual budget. That amount is being used to cover All Aspects’ inspection fees. The salary paid to former CBO Justice was $94,765.
“It is more expensive, and we knew that was going to happen. You don’t want to have to do that very long,” McLauchlin.
“The current plan calls for CBO services needed for 24 hours per week for the first two weeks with a tapered approach as soon as the backlog of permits and inspections is at a manageable level for current City staff. With the addition of a CBO under the All Aspects Building Services agreement, the budget will most likely need to be increased until a permanent CBO is hired,” Stoughton wrote in the executive summary.
By the end of the 90-day period, McLauchlin said she hopes to have found a new CBO.
“We have several applications for [the position],” she said.
However, that still leaves the three open building inspector positions. Key West has for years had difficulty retaining staff in multiple departments, including engineering, building and transportation, as employees leave for higher salaries paid by Monroe County, private companies or other Florida Keys municipalities. The city is currently working with an outside consultant to examine employee compensation and job description grade levels to see if salary increases are needed in order to hang on to staff.
The city’s Building Department averaged 8,861 annual inspections over the last five years. It currently has one building inspector on staff. Ironically, the new, acting CBO from All Aspects will be Ron Wampler, the former Key West City CBO who left the city to go to work for All Aspects.
“Due to several extenuating factors the City continues to struggle hiring qualified inspectors within the Building Department, resulting in an inability to keep up with the current demand. The three unfilled building inspector positions have caused a backlog of permits, requiring the use of private inspectors,” McLauchlin wrote in a January 7 executive summary for city commissioners when they first approved hiring All Aspects.
However, that approval came after a debate over whether All Aspects was the best contractor for the job. After a request for proposals, staff had recommended commissioners hire C.A.P. Government, Inc., a Miami-based building service firm. All Aspects came in second in the staff ranking, primarily due to the price it bid; $160 an hour versus $80 an hour from C.A.P.
But C.A.P. would not commit to having building inspectors live in Key West, meaning they would have to travel from Miami, potentially delaying project approvals beyond the one-day turnaround contractors say is needed to keep their crews working. Several builders spoke at the Jan. 20 meeting, asking commissioners to hire All Aspects, “keeping it local,” as one contractor said.
“We’re paying a little more, but time is money,” Mayor Teri Johnston, herself a building contractor, said this week about the $160 an hour for building inspectors.
She also thought the $175 an hour for CBO services was high. However, she said the city may have been underpaying that position salary in the past and the new compensation study could bear that out.
“It is more than we’ve budgeted for,” Johnston said about the hourly rate for CBO services. “But Patti [McLauchlin] is working hard to find someone.”