The City of Key West is going survey crazy, increasingly putting out multiple polls querying residents on a wide variety of subjects.
Until recently, the last public survey — on housing — sent to residents was in 2015. But in the new age of COVID-19, with clamp-downs on public meetings, Key West City officials are increasingly turning to written and online surveys to gage interest, support and dissent from residents.
There is one active survey currently on the city’s web site to gather information on affordable housing “to better understand the needs and desires of the community.” And a large survey, which was publicized throughout the city and gathered 3,677 replies, was also posted on the web site. That survey focused on what citizens wanted to see in the new strategic plan that is being developed. That survey was the centerpiece of a day-long retreat on Feb. 11 for commissioners and city staff where they set nine priorities to be included in the three-year strategic plan.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman recently surveyed residents and businesses along North Roosevelt Boulevard on whether the commercial corridor needs safety and beautification improvements. Commissioner Jimmy Weekley is about to put out a survey to gage resident reaction to changing traffic to one-way on Greene and Elizabeth streets between Caroline and Simonton streets. And a major citizen survey is expected later this year as consultant KCI Technologies starts the Duval Street redesign project.
Apparently, surveys are the new sexy.
“We are really trying to change; reach out and get public input before we move,” said Mayor Teri Johnston. “It’s the right thing to do. You can’t function in a vacuum. Our taxpayers have a lot of good ideas of where their tax dollars should go.”
Other surveys coming out soon include one on the redevelopment of Mallory Square. And the city’s Planning Department is working on a second survey about North Roosevelt Boulevard in collaboration with Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover that will be included in a wider-ranging discussion on possible development planning and restrictions along the boulevard and the residential neighborhood that abuts it.
“They are tools,” Planning Director Katie Halloran said about citizen surveys. “Sometimes you realize the scope of a project is too small. Or you get a bunch of responses that say one thing. That speaks loudly.”
Survey information can be used in a few different ways, depending on the information it gathers. Some surveys look primarily at demographic information, such as the original surveys on affordable housing. City officials wanted then to gage how much people paid for rent, the percentage of people who owned their homes, who was planning to move out of Key West because of soaring housing costs.
But other surveys want to gather residents’ ideas on specific projects. For example, the Mallory Square survey is expected to ask what types of activities residents would like to see in the waterfront area. A restaurant? Daytime activities and events? And the strategic plan survey was a multipage questionnaire developed by Elisa Levy, the consultant hired by the city to develop a three-year plan. Those questions ranged from what are the primary concerns of residents to city services that need improvement.
“The benefit [of a survey] is it gives you a clear understanding of how respondents feel that is measurable. The quantitative aspect gives you a clean numerical, or percentage, depiction of how people feel on an issue,” Levy said. “It [survey] informs decisions. Sometimes it leads to more discussion, to dig deeper.”
Commissioner Kaufman said he put out his survey as a way to initially see if North Roosevelt business owners wanted to see new beautification and safety efforts put in place. He said he intended to use that information at a future community meeting in the hopes of spurring enough interest from residents to form a volunteer task force to lead the effort. But with the Planning Department and Commissioner Hoover working on a second survey, his task force plans are on hold.
“There are a lot of issues the community can advocate for improvements,” Kaufman said. “The positive change needs to come from the grass-roots organizations. A lot of decisions have been made by the city commission.”