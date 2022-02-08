The swearing-in ceremony of new council member Robyn Still will headline the Marathon City Council agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 8. Several follow-up items from the January meeting are also expected, among an otherwise light agenda of city business.
The council is still recovering from a feverish start to 2022, where two special call meetings and a rare coin toss were conducted by the City Council to determine a replacement to fill the seat vacated by Trevor Wofsey in early January. Still, a former law enforcement officer and owner of The Tackle Box in Marathon won the coin toss despite a confusing determination of whether she or Jody “Lynny Thompson” Del Gaizo, who ran in the November 2021 election and finished third in the overall voting, had actually won the toss.
Follow-up items to the January session are expected to include further discussion on a new taxi ordinance and enhanced safety measures regarding Jet Ski operation within 100 yards of shore.
Councilman Dan Zieg previously urged finalizing new language in the city’s current taxi ordinance and questioned if any of the taxis had been inspected. Code Director Ted Lozier reported decals were in development, and staff was getting ready to implement checks on drivers.
Mayor John Bartus, upon the advice of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer David Dipre, suggested an improved education strategy on personal watercraft operation rules, particularly for those operating in shallow areas and close to residential and commercial properties. Dipre described the hefty fines associated with infractions of this kind in January and proposed that an increased number of notices at launch sites would be a good start.
The council also is expected to review the city’s litigation strategy upon the advice of City Attorney Steve Williams regarding the case brought forward by Friends of the Lower Keys, a Keys environmental group. FOLKS is suing the city, claiming it is violating the federal Clean Water Act by discharging treated sewage plant effluent from its 12 shallow wells into nearshore waters, instead of using deep wells that are used in other areas of the Keys.
Planning Director Brian Shea is expected to review the city’s Building Permit Allocation System (BPAS), which could limit the amount of building permits awarded per period moving forward.
The city adopted its new Land Development Regulations by Ordinance 2007-03, which replaced the Rate of Growth Ordinance with the Residential Building Permit Allocation System (RBPAS). The BPAS allocation system as currently established allows for up to 30 residential construction permits within the boundaries of the city, pursuant to the agreement between the city, the state Department of Economic Opportunity and Monroe County. Of the 30 allocation awards, 80% (24) are assigned to market-rate residential units and 20% (six) are assigned to affordable housing.
In February 2010, the City Council adopted Resolution 2010-18, which allowed the city to adjust the market rate and affordable allocations within the current categories.
The Planning Director’s proposal would potentially serve two purposes; reset the numbers within each pool and extend the BPAS system out further, allowing more time to coordinate with the state and the rest of Monroe County as hurricane evacuation modeling is reevaluated. Shea’s recommendation could indicate the BPAS parameters will be rolled back appreciably, possibly signaling the city’s desire to slow building growth.
The council is expected to finalize Ordinance 2021-30, which would extend council member term limits from three years to four — so the city wouldn’t experience such large turnover in a single election year. If approved, when four council seats are filled this November, the three candidates receiving the most votes will be installed for four years, while the fourth will get a three-year term.
The city also agreed to increase wrecker fees for the first time in 16 years at the January session and Ordinance 2022-01 should be finalized accordingly. Also, Ordinance 2022-02, which would amend the city’s outdated sign code and pave the way for extensive reform so it complies with more modern constraints, also is expected to be approved.
Lastly, Resolution 2022–16, the Final Mile Interlocal Agreement (ILA) between the City of Marathon and Key West for the installation and maintenance of the bike path on Marathon City property, also is expected to receive consideration.
All regularly scheduled Marathon City Council meetings start at 5:30 p.m. at the Marathon Government Center, 9805 Overseas Highway, in the Council Chambers.