The Monroe County Commission and Key West City Commission on Thursday tentatively agreed to raise property taxes for the upcoming fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
The City Commission agreed to raise property taxes by 8% above the rollback rate, which is the same amount of revenue generated this current year, for non-homesteaded properties. Commissioners Sam Kaufman and Billy Wardlow voted against the proposed tax rate.
The city budget includes 4% cost-of-living adjustments and $2 million for employee raises based on a compensation study expected to be received soon, according to Kaufman. The city also added 13 new positions for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
The County Commission voted unanimously to raise the property tax by 5.5% above rollback for non-homesteaded properties. The commission set a tentative tax rate that levies about $332 per $100,000 of assessed property value for non-Homesteaded homes.
Non-homesteaded properties account for 58% of Florida Keys residential properties. Homesteaded properties’ property taxes are less because of state Save Our Homes rules.
With the proposed budget and county-wide average property values, a homesteaded residential property with an appraised assessed taxable value of $385,603 in 2022 would have a $13.73 increase in the property tax for the upcoming fiscal year with the proposed budget, which is $1.14 per month, according to county estimates.
If approved in September, this will be the third straight year the County Commission has raised property taxes above rollback. The county raised taxes roughly 4% for the current fiscal year and 1.6% for the previous year.
The county budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes 3.7% cost-of-living adjustment and 1.3 merit raises. The county did not grant raises for the current fiscal year. The county included five new full-time positions for the Building Department.
Also on Thursday, the County Commission hired John Allen of Tampa to be the county’s Park and Recreation director, a recently created position. He will be making $125,000 a year plus benefits.
The county had to add back 40 positions in its budget furloughed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The total proposed budget for the county is $455.6 million. The budget includes the Board of County Commissioners, the Tourist Development Council, capital projects, reserves, debt service and the constitutional officers like the Sheriff’s Office, Tax Collector and Clerk of Court offices.
The Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Fire Rescue are proposing raises between 5% and 7%. The Property Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections and Clerk of Court offices are all proposing 5% raises, according to the county.
The city and the county will formally vote on and finalize the budgets and property tax rates in September.
The Florida Keys fared better than expected economically during the COVID-19 pandemic and had record hotel occupancy in April. Visitors flocked to the Keys during the pandemic, which was not the case in many tourist destinations.
The Keys real estate market is booming as well. Countywide, property values increased by 8%, going from $30 billion in 2020 to an estimated $32 billion in 2021, which is a record, according to county figures.
“In February 2020, we went from a 2.8% unemployment rate, one of the lowest in the state, to 17.7% in May 2020. We are now back to 3.1% as of May 2021,” County Administrator Roman Gastesi said. “The residential housing market is stronger than ever, and our hotel and airport numbers have skyrocketed. As a result, the county is experiencing robust revenue growth that will help secure future road and bridge projects, infrastructure hardening, flood mitigation, canal restoration, airport upgrades, and implementation of other projects to make Monroe County more user-friendly.”