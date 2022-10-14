The Monroe County Tourist Development Council’s Key West Area District Advisory Council (DAC) denied a request by Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates for $150,000 in hotel tax funds for a free concert in Key West and drone show to kick off the 200th anniversary of the founding of Monroe County.
The DAC meeting Wednesday, Oct. 12, discussed funding for two events, which included a March 25 free concert at the Key West Amphitheater with Howard Livingston and Nick Norman and a drone show of possibly as many as 200 drones at a cost of $350 per drone, roughly $70,000, according to Kimberly Matthews, a county department head who has been working on TDC the grant application with Cates.
The county had also planned to have as many as 650 challenge coins made to give out to people, Matthews and Cates said.
Matthews and Cates briefed the DAC members about the historical significance of the event and the 200th anniversary. Cates called the event “unique” and said media attention itself “alone will pay for it (the $150,000).”
The concert would be the kickoff event for a series of Florida Keys-wide events, Cates and Matthews said.
Given the historical significant of the event, TDC Director Stacey Mitchell agreed to bring the funding request before the full TDC board on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Key Largo, she said. The meeting will be at 10 a.m. at the Murray E. Nelson government Center.
On Wednesday, a majority of Key West DAC members gave fewer points on their scoring sheets than is need to fund the event. They reminded Cates and Matthews that the TDC generally gives funding, especially large amounts, to events held after season and during slower times of the year for multiday events that bring people from out of county.
The $150,000 in funding is what the TDC gives to big events like Fantasy Fest and the Key West powerboat races.
DAC member Rosi Ware called the event “good” but said the funding request was “way out of kilter” with how the TDC would help fund such an event in season.
Generally, the DACs have been directed by elected officials in the county and municipalities to not fund events during high season. On TDC event applications February through April, applications for events during three-day weekends, Christmas week and spiny lobster mini-season all receive an automatic zero points for that reason.
“That is a huge amount of money for a one-day event during the busiest day of the year,” DAC member Piper Smith said.
DAC members reminded Cates and Matthews that March is one of the busiest times of the year, and hotels are usually sold out during that month. The members recommended county officials hold the event in July or another less busy time. They also recommended that the county sell the challenge coins or raise the money through other ways, such as leasing space to vendors during the event.
Cates and Matthews maintained the county wanted the concert and drone show as the kickoff event, with other events to follow.
Cates told the Keys Citizen on Thursday that he was “disappointed” in the DAC’s decision.
“This would have been a great opportunity to do something special for the community,” Cates said. “They have $800,000 in the bank. Maybe next season, they will move it into the capital budget. ... This would be an incredible event that people would be talking about for a long time. People come to Key West for many reasona. It’s a celebration and I wanted it to be in Key West.”
The county will most likely have to remove the drones from the event if the county does not receive the TDC funding, Cates said.
Also on Wednesday, the Key West DAC denied a $70,000 funding request from the organizers of the Key West Pink Shrimp Festival planned from Feb. 16-19. DAC members cited the timing of the event, during high season, as a reason to deny the request.