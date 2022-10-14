The Monroe County Tourist Development Council’s Key West Area District Advisory Council (DAC) denied a request by Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates for $150,000 in hotel tax funds for a free concert in Key West and drone show to kick off the 200th anniversary of the founding of Monroe County.

The DAC meeting Wednesday, Oct. 12, discussed funding for two events, which included a March 25 free concert at the Key West Amphitheater with Howard Livingston and Nick Norman and a drone show of possibly as many as 200 drones at a cost of $350 per drone, roughly $70,000, according to Kimberly Matthews, a county department head who has been working on TDC the grant application with Cates.

