marathon light

After months of stop sign management of one-lane traffic flow management, a temporary signal has been installed at Coco Plum Bridge. Work is set to begin this month and officials want to ensure the safety of contractors present on the bridge, as well as motorists.

 Photo provided by

City of Marathon

The traffic light alternates traffic in two directions — coming from Overseas Highway and from the Coco Plum neighborhood — over the one-lane span, according to Marathon spokeswoman Sara Matthis.