A tentative financial agreement has been reached among the Key West Housing Authority, the City of Key West and the Monroe County government to fund and keep open the 106-unit Poinciana Gardens senior living facility in Key West.
Housing Authority Director Randy Sterling, County Administrator Roman Gastesi and Key West City Manager Patti McLaughlin met Tuesday and hashed out a tentative agreement to keep open the financially struggling facility.
The agreement calls for the county to kick in up to $600,000 a year for the next three years. The city will put in $400,000 the first year, $300,000 the second year and $200,000 the third year. The Housing Authority will give $200,000 a year for the next three years, according to city and county officials.
The facility would continue to be owned by the Housing Authority and a professional management company would operate the facility, according to county and city officials.
The county will also move the nine current residents from the county-owned Bayshore Manor senior living center to the Poinciana Gardens facility and eventually close Bayshore, which the county spends more than $1 million a year subsidizing. The goal would be to move over as many Bayshore Manor staff as possible to the Poinciana Gardens facility.
The agreement still has to be ratified by the Housing Authority board, Key West City Commission and Monroe County Commission. The City Commission will vote Aug. 17 on the agreement, the County Commission will vote Aug. 18 and Housing Authority will vote Aug. 16.
McLaughlin said her board is in “100% agreement” with the proposal. County Mayor Michelle Coldiron cited the County Commission tentatively approving the $600,000 a year at its meeting last week.
“I am very pleased with Roman and the negotiations,” Coldiron said. Wednesday.
Coldiron had requested that residents of Bayshore Manor, a 16-unit senior living facility on Stock Island, be transitioned to the new facility in the most comfortable way possible.
The agreement would allow the county to not have to retrofit the senior day center on Truman Avenue in Key West but instead move the meals and gatherings to the Poinciana Gardens facility.
A county consultant, Robin Bleier, has reviewed the contracts, finances and business plans for the struggling 106-unit senior facility, which is currently only about half-full and has been through two management companies since it opened in 2018.
In May, Bleier briefed the commission on the facility and its finances. Previous operators of the facility had allocated “zero dollars” for a marketing plan and had a high mortgage and cost of square footage.
An operational plan is “necessary” and the facility will have to be 90% occupied for it to “stop the bleeding” of money, Bleier said.
The Housing Authority has had to spend $3 million of its reserve fund to subsidize operations there, and its board of directors has said it cannot afford to continue to fund the facility.
The city agreed last year to give the KWHA what it hoped was a one-time $400,000 grant toward Poinciana Gardens. The county and the housing authority each also kicked in $400,000 to subsidize the $1.25 million annual budget annual deficit Poinciana Gardens is under.
While some have questioned whether there is a need for senior housing in the Lower Keys given the persistent low occupancy rate at Poinciana Gardens, there is currently a years-long waiting list for another senior living facility in Key West.
The Henry V. Haskins Senior Citizen Plaza on Kennedy Drive offers federally-assisted public housing for seniors age 62 and older. Tenants pay 30% of their adjusted gross income and rents range from $50 to $1,061 per month, with an overall average rent of $374 a month.
That compares with Poinciana Gardens’ significantly higher average rent, ranging from $1,259 to $4,283 a month, depending on the size of the unit and whether it is assisted or independent living. The monthly charge includes three meals a day, housekeeping, laundry and all utilities.