Transit workers honored

Commissioners Gregory Davila and Jimmy Weekley, Transit Director Rod Delostrinos, Mayor Teri Johnston, and Commissioners Sam Kaufman, Clayton Lopez and Billy Wardlow, with Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover in virtual attendance on the screen above, recently. The Key West City Commission recently recognized Transit Worker Appreciation Week.

 Photo By Alyson Crean/City of Key West

The Key West City Commission recently recognized the employees in the transit system by proclaiming Transit Worker Appreciation Week.

“Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the proclamation, “public transportation has played a critical role in transporting essential frontline workers to their jobs in health care, education, utilities and at grocery stores. Our employees have been heroes moving heroes. Public transit workers have worked throughout the pandemic to move our community and to help our economy recover.”

March 18, 1662, is believed to be the first day of scheduled public transit bus service for Blaise Pascal’s “Five-Penny Coaches” in the City of Paris. Eduardo Hidalgo Gato introduced a mule-powered streetcar system to connect “Gatoville” to the downtown Key West area in the 1880s.