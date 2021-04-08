Transit workers honored

The Key West City Commission recently recognized the employees in the transit system by proclaiming Transit Worker Appreciation Week.
“Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the proclamation, “public transportation has played a critical role in transporting essential frontline workers to their jobs in health care, education, utilities and at grocery stores. Our employees have been heroes moving heroes. Public transit workers have worked throughout the pandemic to move our community and to help our economy recover.”
March 18, 1662, is believed to be the first day of scheduled public transit bus service for Blaise Pascal’s “Five-Penny Coaches” in the City of Paris. Eduardo Hidalgo Gato introduced a mule-powered streetcar system to connect “Gatoville” to the downtown Key West area in the 1880s.