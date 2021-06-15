The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday will vote on increasing commercial trash rates for businesses and discuss, and possibly vote, on moving forward on plan to take over, or partner with the City of Key West on the operation of the Poinciana Gardens senior living facility.
The commission will vote on a commercial trash rate that will result in an increase of 8.7% to 9.2% for Waste Management customers in the Lower Keys, 1.8% to 2.4% for Marathon Garbage customers in Marathon and Middle Keys, and 4.0% to 4.5% for Keys Sanitary customers in the Upper Keys, according to the proposed new rates.
There will also be an amendment that adds language to require the garbage franchisees to provide written notice of the potential rates change and to include the date of the public hearing in which the final commercial rates will be adopted, the proposal stated.
Mayor Michelle Coldiron supported the new rates, saying the “times have changed,” since the waste haulers received a no-bid contract eight years ago.
Competing businesses and industries such as hospitality are offering signing bonuses and cost-of-living adjustments, Coldiron said.
“It’s a different world than it was just four years ago,” Coldiron said.
Commissioners Mike Forster and David Rice also supported the increase, saying the price of doing business continues to increase and the change would take that into account, they said.
At its April meeting, the trash haulers lobbied the Monroe County commissioners heavily about supporting a commercial rate increase, despite being granted a 10-year, no-bid contract from the commission eight years ago.
The contracts for residential and commercial service total roughly $12 million a year.
Also on Wednesday, the commission will again discuss the idea of taking over the Poinciana Garden senior living facility or possibly partnering with the City of Key West and its Housing Authority on operation of the 106-unit facility.
At last month’s meeting, the County Commission agreed to fund a $12,000 feasibility study, which would help the county determine whether to proceed partnering with the City of Key West and the Key West Housing Authority on managing the Poinciana Gardens senior assisted living facility.
The report has yet to be completed. Mayor Coldiron and county commissioners Forster Rice called moving forward on agreement premature, until the report is complete.
So far, only Commissioner Craig Cates has been pushing to have the county take over the facility. Cates could not be reached for comment on Monday. The remaining commissioners are split on the proposal, and at best, a majority have voiced support for the county to continue partnering with the city and its Housing Authority on the proposal.
The consultant, Robin Bleier has review the contracts, finances and business plans for the struggling 106-unit senior facility, which is currently only about half-full and has been through two management companies since it opened in 2018.
Last month, Bleier briefed the commission on the facility and its finances. Previous operators of the facility had allocated “zero dollars” for a marketing plan and had a high mortgage and cost of square footage. The mortgage payment is scheduled to “balloon” in seven years, and there were also “not a lot of amenities,” Bleier said.
An operational plan is “necessary” and the facility will have to be 90% occupied for it to “stop the bleeding” money, Bleier said.
Rice called the facility an “essential service.”
“It rounds out the continuity of care,” Rice said. “The value of the facility diminishes as you travel further up the Keys. ... Therefore the value is mostly in the Lower Keys.”
Rice proposed setting up a property taxing district to support the facility.
“I don’t think its right for the county to take total responsible,” Rice said. “We need to work together to work toward a solution.”
The commission will meet starting at 9 a.m. on June 16 at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo. The meeting will be a hybrid format, so the public can participate virtually. Information on the meeting and participating can be found on the county website at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.