The Key West City Commission will vote Tuesday, Aug. 3, on Waste Management’s request to increase both residential and commercial trash rates.
Last month, Waste Management successfully lobbied the Monroe County Commission to allow it to increase its commercial rates in unincorporated Monroe County. The commission voted in favor of the increase last month with no discussion or justification.
Waste Management is asking the Key West City Commission to increase the monthly residential rate from $14.31 a month to $16.01 a month, according to Greg Sullivan, who oversees the Florida Keys operations for Waste Management.
The total increase of $1.70 through the eight years of extensions left in contract renewals would cost the city residential rate payers $3.2 million, according to city staff’s analysis of the increase.
The company is requesting a 5% service fee increase that would cost a medium restaurant $28.41 per month or $340.92 a year for garbage and a school $188 per month or $2,256 a year for garbage. This example is from an actual account, according to the city.
The company is asking to add a recycling processing fee equal to $5.50 per cubic yard, which would increase recycling costs by $305.14 per month or $3,661.68/year for a medium-size restaurant and $662.19 per month or $7,946.28 a year for a school, according to the city.
Mayor Teri Johnston and city staff said the requested commercial recycling fee would “disincentivize” most commercial recycling accounts, as the savings over trash would be so diminished the effort would not be worth the savings.
City staff, Johnston and several city commissioners are opposed to Waste Management’s request. City staff recently followed several of the Waste Management’s trucks around town and found them in violation of 58 items of its contract with the city, according to city commissioners and the mayor.
There is no justification at this time for an increase and the city has not received any other rate increases from city vendors, said Johnston, who called the request a “wasted effort.” The requests can be part of the next contract negotiations, she said.
“They still have to fulfill the current contract,” Johnston said.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman cited the issue about the violations, the lack of incentives for recycling and questioned what the residents and local businesses get in return for the rate increases.
“I don’t think you are going to get much support from the City Commission,” Kaufman said.
City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley also questioned the justification for the increases.
“They have a contract and have to live up to it,” Weekley said. “They are asking for an increase at a time when many people can’t afford it.”
Sullivan contended the increase is necessary because bulk pickup has “exploded” and the cost of materials has increased, he said. Waste Management needs to also increase salaries for its workers in order to retain them and pay competitive wages, he said.
The City Commission meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 1300 White St. Information on participating in the meeting can be found at http://www.keywest.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.