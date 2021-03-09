The Marathon City Council meets Tuesday, March 9, to discuss several ordinances that will address trash, restaurant access for dogs, watering and irrigation, and emergency vehicles among other items and expenditures.
There has been talk within the city for months about the council potentially cracking down on residents and businesses that don’t properly prepare their trash for pickup and storing receptacles off the city right-of-way. The city is apparently closing in on regulating those trash concerns and will discuss how to curb what is perceived to be a growing public nuisance.
The city wants to implement trash receptacle regulations in order to eliminate trash from being placed curbside for pickup outside of a trash can. In addition, the ordinance would stipulate that receptacles must be collected and stored off city rights-of-way within 24 hours after pickup.
The city will also seek repeal of the automatic annual expiration of licenses that allow canines at dog-friendly restaurants to prevent restaurant owners from having to reapply every year.
Ordinance 2021-07, which involves irrigation restrictions, is the one item that could be the most heavily debated and contentious for the council.
The city’s goal with the ordinance would be to ensure that water and landscape irrigation conservation is consistent throughout Marathon, although the language is very restrictive and specific. Many forms of irrigation, from public parks and athletic fields to individual homeowner properties, could be affected by the legislative action. The ordinance would essentially make it unlawful for any person to irrigate their property with potable water except during approved hours.
At least one of the five council members, Mark Senmartin, has labeled this ordinance “ridiculous.”
The ordinance would implement mandatory year-round landscape irrigation conservation measures. It contends the South Florida Water Management District has the responsibility and authority to regulate the consumption of water, even for the City of Marathon. The irrigation restrictions would also be separate and apart from any water shortage declarations that are periodically established during drought conditions.
Other items up for discussion include approval of a grant agreement between the city and the Tourist Development Council for a restroom at The Quay property, as well as $265,786 for the Sunset Park at Grassy Key kayak dock, which is part of a proposed new tourism destination that has received approval for TDC funding.
The City of Marathon touts the property as a natural treasure, with the park featuring an upland hammock of vegetation and songbirds. However, the property is tucked away in a residential part of Grassy Key and it’s unclear how much visitor traffic would seek this venue, opting instead for more conventional and accessible properties, like Sombrero Beach.
There is a resolution on the agenda to extend the contract between the city and Gonzalez Brothers Landscaping. Luis Gonzalez is a Marathon City Council member and a principal with the Landscaping company.
Additionally, the city is seeking to purchase both a new ambulance as well as a new rescue vehicle, which combined will cost the city more than $450,000. The ambulance is pegged not to exceed $159,434 and the rescue vehicle not to exceed $289,451, and both purchases are part of the Florida Sheriffs Association contract bid.
Lastly, council member John Bartus will provide an update from the lobster mini-season task force, formed following calls from throughout the Keys to eliminate the two-day event that preceeds lobster season.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held in person at 5:30 p.m. at Marathon City Hall, 9805 Overseas Highway. It also can be viewed online at http://www.tikilive.com/show/city-of-marathon or on Comcast Xfinity channel 77.