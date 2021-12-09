Two local Republicans — former Key West City Manager Jim Scholl and local Realtor Stephen Hammond — are in the process of applying to be appointed to the Monroe County Commission seat now vacant with the resignation of Commissioner Eddie Martinez on Tuesday.
Scholl, former Key West city manager and U.S. Navy base commander, sent a bio to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office last week after Martinez, a Republican, was arrested and there began to be calls for his resignation, he said. Scholl is currently working on the formal application, he said Wednesday.
“If they need an eligible person, I am available,” Scholl said. “I will be the fill-in guy. ... I think I have the background and I have stayed in touch with all the major issues that extend beyond the City of Key West. I have worked with the county before and I could get up to speed on the issues very quickly.”
Scholl did not rule out running for the seat next year.
Scholl was a Navy aviator and rose to the rank of captain. He served as base commander for Naval Air Station Key Wet from July 2003 to July 2006. He was selected Key West City Manager in July 2007 and served to July 2012. He then served again as city manager from July 2014 to October 2019.
Hammond is also in the process of filling out the application with the governor’s office, he said Wednesday. Hammond, a 21-year Key West resident, was appointed by then-Gov. Charlie Crist and has served on the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District Board since about 2008, he said.
He served as vice president of the Southernmost Republican Club for six years and as president for two years, he said. He has also been on Monroe County Republican Executive Committee since 2007 and has been a state committeeman for the Republican Party in Monroe County since being elected by the local delegation of the party in 2015, he said. Committeemen work with the local party to win local elections for the party and other issues.
“I think I can bring something to the table,” Hammond said. “I enjoy being involved in this. ... I want to give back to the community.”
If appointed, Hammond would run for the seat next year, he said.
According to Florida law, the governor will appoint an interim commissioner to serve until a special election can be held in 2022 as part of the regular election cycle next year. The special election winner will serve the remaining two years of Martinez’s term until November 2024.
In the 2022 election, four of the five county commission seats will be up for election. By statute, Districts 2 and 4 are normally up for election in Gubernatorial election years. The winners of those races will serve until November 2026. In addition to District 3, District 5 will also be up for a special election following the death of Commissioner Mike Forster in early September. DeSantis selected former state Rep. Holly Raschein to serve as the interim appointment. The District 3 and District 5 special election winners will serve until November 2024.
Martinez was elected in 2020 to serve as the commissioner for District 3, which covers the Old Town portion of Key West. In his absence, if any constituents in District 3 have any questions or issues that need immediate attention, they can reach out to Monroe County staff or another commissioner, county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said.
Martinez resigned Tuesday, a week after being arrested on a domestic violence charge in Hialeah and accusations by his family members that he has been abusing his prescription pain medication.
Complicating the appointment of Martinez is a pending criminal investigation and civil lawsuit into whether Martinez was eligible to win the seat and vote in the election.
Former Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers filed a lawsuit and a complaint with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office shortly after the election. Martinez defeated Carruthers in November, but she filed a complaint with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office claiming Martinez did not live in the district at the time of the election and committed voter fraud.
Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward recused himself from the criminal case, and it is now being handled by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.
Carruthers also filed a civil lawsuit challenging the election on the grounds that Martinez did not live in the district at the time of the election. That case is still pending, but Martinez’s stepdaughter has given an affidavit claiming Martinez did not live in the district at the time of the election.