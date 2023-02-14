It was uncertain which issues the Marathon City Council would tackle first or what they’d finalize on their Valentine’s Day session, given the three significant discussion items that were shelved from the December and January sessions.

marathon seal

The most contentious and potentially legally challenging subject facing this largely new council since December has been the motion to adjust BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) fees since the city has a building department budget surplus and lowering BPAS fees would narrow that surplus.