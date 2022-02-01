The Florida Keys Transportation Coordination Committee has made a series of recommendations to ease traffic and increase safety to include more bus stops, enhanced cycling lanes and redesigning problematic intersections.
The recommendations include adding additional bus stops, enhancing cycling lanes and pedestrian facilities and making improvements to problematic intersections. The committee also recommended adding more turn lanes and signage, potential changes to the Upper Keys weigh-station, prioritizing Snake Creek Bridge reconstruction, improving and increasing public transit opportunities including the possible development of “park and rides,” and consideration of a Miami-Key West water ferry service.
The committee ranked the set of potential solution projects approved in the U.S. 1 Transportation Master Plan (TMP), which will next go to the Monroe County Commission for approval.
The list will be presented to the county commissioners (BOCC) in February for approval and the given to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to include in the five-year work plan.
In 2021, the county hosted public input workshops and online questionnaires to put together the TMP. The final product had 183 projects on the solutions list, of which 58 were already in the current FDOT work program. Before the process was completed, the county created the FKTCC. The FKTCC has a representative from each of the five municipalities in Monroe County and one from the BOCC, in a new process that brings a collective voice to ranking the projects.
“It is very momentous to have a collaborative process including the municipalities,” said Monroe County Mayor David Rice, who has made transportation issues in Monroe County a priority. “This selection process gives each body a voice, and I think this process will bode well for us with future projects.”
The elected boards of the county and municipalities narrowed their concerns to the top 10 to 15 for each area. County staff then merged the collective results to 36 items, which the FKTCC ranked.
“Traffic was in the top three of concerns of residents in the 5-year Strategic Plan and was the number one concern in follow-up town halls held in 2021,” said Kimberly Matthews, Monroe County’s director of strategic planning. “A safe, sustainable, and efficient U.S. 1 is a top priority for the County and municipalities.”