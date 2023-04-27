At the first Marathon Council Workshop session in January, the new city council specifically addressed the most polarizing topic in Marathon and pledged to make vacation rentals a high priority.
Residents who packed the City Hall meeting room that evening were eager to hear how the newly formed council planned to “maintain the city’s quality of life,” as Mayor Luis Gonzalez described it then.
Gonzalez promised and committed to aggressively pursuing additional code officials and to alter work hours to better monitor infractions. True to his word, on April 20, the city’s Code Compliance Board heard 10 cases that were predominantly vacation rental infractions of varying degrees.
The meeting opened with the installation of Mike Leonard, who unsuccessfully ran for city council in November, as the 2023 Code Compliance Board Chair. The board then heard several cases where Marathon vacation rentals were advertised and rented without a valid vacation rental license. Some involved expired licenses, renting for less than the seven-night minimum stay and another for over the maximum occupancy limits. One license had expired in June 2019.
In two of the cases, vacation rental landlords were out-of-state owners. After deep discussion, with much input by City Attorney Steve Williams, it became evident the city hadn’t adequately tracked down those owners diligently enough. However, those owners also made varying excuses for why they hadn’t addressed the violations by its deadline.
In each of those cases, the city and the board were relatively soft on fines, only levying administrative penalties of $300, even though the potential in those cases could have been upwards of $5,000 each.
In the building inspection area, a lingering Building Inspection Recertification final notice had been ignored, involving Mariner Place at 20 Coco Plum in Marathon. In January 2022, the city declared the apartments uninhabitable and called the condition of the building a matter of life safety. Accordingly, the affordable housing tenants were evacuated with short notice. The apartment units have remained empty for almost 18 months.
The property owner, Carlos Berdeal, addressed the board along with his real estate agent, saying the property had been listed for sale in November. He claimed he hadn’t responded to the violation notice in hopes of its sale and requested more time. Williams emphatically stated, per city statutes, it “doesn’t matter whether you plan to sell or demolish the building” and that Berdeal had 15 days to file the necessary paperwork, after which he would have another 60 days “to do something substantial” with the property.
Another Building Inspection Recertification final notice case was for Marathon Community Theatre. President Joanne Zimmerman said by phone that the building “has minor spalling and electrical issues, neither of which are life-threatening.” She said they haven’t filed for a permit because “as a non-profit during our busiest time of year, we were hoping to gather enough money to make the repairs and not have to secure any loans.” All Keys Area Roofing, the general contractor, is handling all coordination for those repairs and a permit was filed the following day.
Finally, Case C23-69 became the most contentious of the code violations discussed. Ray Rodriguez, owner of Ray’s Construction Services, drew the ire of Williams in his explanation of a purported silt fencing violation. Silt fencing is a temporary water and sediment control device used on construction sites that prevents construction runoff from impacting water quality.
The heated exchange between Williams and the 30-year contractor was described afterward by another contractor, who requested anonymity because of potential backlash by the city, as “selective enforcement and double standards.”
“There’s a problem in Marathon where some contractors operate without silt fencing and the city looks the other way, while others are held to strict standards,” he explained. “Silt fencing is required on all four sides of a construction site, where the earth is disturbed. Inconsistent enforcement applies to preferred contactors,” he maintained. He felt Rodriguez was treated unfairly when there are construction projects occurring in Marathon today where certain contractors are receiving preferential treatment.
Rodriguez didn’t help his cause by denying a city building official access to his construction site at 114 Avenue L off Coco Plum Drive some time back. He provided photos of the silt fencing on site, and the board subsequently granted a continuation of the work.