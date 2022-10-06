WMB

Raft-up parties were common off White Marlin Beach before a vessel exclusion zone was created in 2021. However, boaters have been congregating in an area just outside the zone, and the village council recently approved an expansion of the swimming zone.

Final adoption of a vessel exclusion zone and cigarette ban at local parks and beaches are among the items on the agenda when the Islamorada Village Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Founders Park Community Center, Mile Marker 87, bayside.

Only a few weeks following the council voted 4-0 to adopt a new $47 million spending plan and 3.000 millage rate for the fiscal year 2022-23, the village will present an October agenda that is a bit lighter than recent meetings, but a number of items previously discussed by council will return for final votes.

