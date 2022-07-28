The Islamorada Village Council approved a tentative 17.8% tax hike for fiscal year 2022-23, among other hot-button issues, at its recent meeting at the Founders Park Community Center.
The council voted 5-0 to approve a preliminary millage rate of 3.0, which will raise $300 in tax revenue for every $100,000 of assessed property for the fiscal year of 2022-23. The rolled-back rate, which would generate the same amount of tax revenue as the current year due to rising property values in Islamorada, is 2.5449 mills, or $254.49 per $100,000 of value.
The 3.0 millage rate is projected to generate $15.2 million in tax revenue.
The council will have two budget hearings in September where the tax rate could be lowered before going into effect Oct. 1.
A long-ranging discussion was finally held on a council business interest disclosure policy that was proposed by Councilman David Webb, an item that has been repeatedly postponed since April. The measure would include a financial disclosure requirement for council members and a third-party ethics committee.
Local officials must follow rules established by the Florida Commission on Ethics, but Webb wants additional guidelines for both council members, village staff and committee appointees to establish trust within the local Islamorada village government, as several council members own multiple properties or work with developers as part of their full-time profession.
“In my mind, I want to see experts in the field address the issue, not novices that don’t have a clue on how to put it together,” Mayor Pete Bacheler said. “Do I want novices to come in further down the road? Yeah, I think that is probably a good idea, but guys, it really needs to be the pros that are doing it, not people who are not skilled or trained at it, and it needs to have careful legal review.”
The acting village attorney at the meeting responded that Robert Meyers, former head of ethics for the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust, could be available to join the proposed committee.
“He is aware that this is out there, so if it is the will of the council, I would be happy to bring Robert in. He knows the ins and the outs, so if it is the will of the council, I would be happy for us to see,” he said.
The mayor said he would like to see the lawyer open up serious conversations with Meyers.
Meanwhile, Councilman Mark Gregg suggested that the council look to other municipalities.
“I believe it’s simple and cheap, and I would like them to share how they do it,” he said.
The consensus of the council was to continue the information-gathering process before making a move on the matter, with no formal vote taking place.