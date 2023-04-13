The Islamorada Village Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, is set to open with a presentation by Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, and then cover some items postponed from the March meeting.

Islamorada seal

Yearly, Ramsay visits with a check in hand to reimburse the municipality for property tax funds that were allocated but not spent on law enforcement. He also generally shares the latest news in crime and safety.

jzimakeys@aol.com