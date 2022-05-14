Saying he has “no appetite for external political dynamics,” Roget Bryan joined the recent succession of former village of Islamorada executives with his shocking resignation during Thursday night’s Village Council meeting.
Bryan has been Islamorada’s village attorney since 2013. His last day is Friday, May 20.
Also stepping down in recent months were Ty Harris, the former planning director; Kelly Toth, the former clerk of seven years; Katie Atkins, the former short-term public information officer; and Greg Oravec, the former village manager whose term lasted only seven months.
The separation agreement approved by the council entitles Bryan 20 weeks of severance pay, 20 weeks of insurance and retirement benefits, and pay for his accrued and unused sick and vacation leave.
Bryan also reserves a 21-day period to consider the severance agreement and a seven-day period to revoke his separation.
“The significance of being the village’s first in-house attorney, 15 years after incorporation, that has always resonated with me. I performed in this role with the full respect, professionalism and dedication to the village that I have,” he told the council Thursday evening.
“In reflecting in my almost nine years here, I’ve been struck by a couple of things. I’ve served five different village councils, comprising 15 different elected officials. I’ve served alongside four different village managers with the fifth just having been selected. My services overlapped with four village clerks, four planning directors, three building officials, three public works directors, three finance directors and several other department heads.”
During his tenure, Bryan oversaw the completion of village’s central wastewater collection system, the implementation of the restricted swim zones off Lower Matecumbe Key and negotiations of three collective bargaining agreements with the firefighters union, among other issues. He was also on staff during Hurricane Irma, the coronavirus pandemic and the untimely death of both a city councilman and a former councilman and mayor.
“Throughout it all, I’ve never missed a council meeting. I share in reflection on both the length and breadth of my tenure in this position and also in recognition of the toll that public service can exact on its public servants,” he said.
He then echoed a statement in January made by Oravec when the former village manager resigned.
“Recently, in announcing his resignation, one of my colleagues reflected that he ‘lost his appetite for the political dynamics that go with this job.’ I will offer instead, that personally, I have no appetite at all for external political dynamics that involve personal attacks on my name, character, reputation, integrity and, most egregiously, my family. I refuse to tolerate, accept or normalize such attacks on myself, any village manager here, other staff is par for the course, and on this, I am unwavering and resolute. In reflecting on my service and my very deep affection for this village, it is for these reasons that I made the decision that it’s the right time for me to step down from my services as village attorney.”
Councilman Mark Gregg, a retired land use attorney, complimented Bryan for his work.
“He and I have had some spirited conversations. He is amongst the finest attorneys I have worked with in my 37 years as a lawyer. He is outstanding in his performance. You served honorably and as well as anyone can hope. The best is yet to come, and the world is your oyster,” he said to Bryan.
Councilman Buddy Pinder, Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal and Mayor Pete Bacheler shared Gregg’s sentiment.
Weiss, Serota, Helfman, Cole and Bierman, a law firm based in Fort Lauderdale, will act as the village’s interim attorney. The same firm served as Islamorada’s contracted attorney during its initial years of incorporation.