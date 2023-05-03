The Thursday, May 4, Islamorada Village Council agenda has five discussion items and five resolutions that seek approval of various capital improvements and agreements.

After kicking off the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Buddy Pinder has requested a discussion about moving local wastewater operations to the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, a public utility that serves the entire Florida Keys. Currently, the village’s public works department is responsible for maintenance and repair.