The Thursday, May 4, Islamorada Village Council agenda has five discussion items and five resolutions that seek approval of various capital improvements and agreements.
After kicking off the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Buddy Pinder has requested a discussion about moving local wastewater operations to the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, a public utility that serves the entire Florida Keys. Currently, the village’s public works department is responsible for maintenance and repair.
Councilwoman Elizabeth Jolin plans to discuss the manager’s evaluation and a council training session. Councilman Henry Rosenthal brought up the manager’s review at the last meeting, and Jolin wants to follow-through on what is required in the hiring contract.
“It is a good opportunity to provide feedback on areas that are working well and those that are in need of improvement,” she said. Regarding training, Jolin said it “is foundational for good work. With lots of new players at the table, it only makes sense to get on the same page with how we conduct business.”
Then, village staff will seek to discuss the composition of a committee to evaluate solid waste services proposals, and a “committee change update.”
Public Works Director A.J. Engelmeyer is seeking approval to contract for the design and installation of an inclusive playground at Library Beach Park. If the council accepts the recommendation of the in-house evaluation committee, the total cost of the project, including demolition of the old playground equipment and installation of new equipment, is expected not to exceed $481,305.24, according to Engelmeyer.
A grant from the Monroe County Tourist Development Council would reimburse the village’s capital project fund in the amount of $246,960. Thus, the village’s cost is expected to be around $234,345. The revenue source for the village’s share would be local government discretionary sales surtax accounted for in the capital project fund. The estimated fund balance on Sept. 30, 2023, is $4 million.
Next on the agenda, Environmental Resources Manager Peter Frezza will seek authorization for construction engineering and inspection of Green Turtle Hammock Preserve improvements with CPH.
Third, Sheila Denoncourt, chief building official, will ask to piggyback on the city of Key West’s bid process and approve an agreement with All Aspects Inspection Services for building permit plans review and inspection services for the village building services department.
Fourth, Fire Chief Terry Abel is requesting an agreement for fire apparatus maintenance and repair services with Florida Keys EVR LLC at a not-to-exceed amount of $120,000.
Lastly, Finance Director Maria Bassett is asking for approval of the evaluation committee’s recommendation of a contractor for the resurfacing of the Founders Park tennis courts. The tennis area consists of five hard-surface, lighted courts and a pro shop open daily for use by the public. The village contracts with tennis instructors to run a program that consists of group and private lessons, clinics, camps, tournaments and leagues for all ages.
“The original courts were constructed in 2003 and resurfaced in 2014. Currently, the courts are worn, cracked, uneven and faded due to heavy use and exposure to weather. Court repair, resurfacing and net post replacement are highly recommended to allow for safe and pleasant tennis activities,” according to a staff memo.
Cost was not the only factor considered during the evaluation, the packet continues. “Consideration also is given to each firm’s organization, experience, qualifications and proposed timeline for completion of the project. For this project, the timeline was given a high point value as it is critical that the project be completed between July 15 and Aug. 31, 2023, when tennis instruction can be most conveniently canceled.”
Four responsive proposals were reviewed and scored by the evaluation committee and Advanced Athletic Surfaces at $61,980 and Green Oak Court Solutions at $82,800 were ranked the two highest. The village received a $50,000 grant from the TDC that will substantially fund the project. The approved fiscal year 2022-2023 capital project fund budget includes $84,500 for the project; thus, $11,980 of local government discretionary sales surtax would be utilized to fund the portion not funded by the TDC grant.
Also originally slated for May 4 at 3 p.m., the Village Council planning code workshop was canceled.