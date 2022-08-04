The Islamorada Village Council will consider asking voters to double its pay in November when it meets Thursday, Aug. 4. It will also discuss providing renters with greater notice of rent hikes and lease terminations, as well as vote to fund flood vulnerability and bus shelter feasibility studies.
At its regular meeting on March 10, the Village Council first engaged in a discussion about increasing compensation of council members. Part of the rationale was that higher pay might entice more than business owners and retirees to run for office.
Staff presented a memo to the council providing an outline of a potential implementation. A raise in council member pay first requires approval of an ordinance for a public referendum on the proposed amount followed by approval at the polls by the electorate.
Following the discussion, on June 2, the council directed staff to finalize the ordinance proposing an increase in council compensation to $2,000 per month, up from the current $1,000. Initially, council member compensation was set a $300 per month and was increased to $1,000 in 2006.
The proposed compensation increase would be paid out of the village’s Executive Salaries and Payroll Taxes expenditure accounts, with total annual pay doubling to $120,000 overall if approved by voters.
The village staff is recommending that the council approve the second reading of the ordinance so that the appropriate language regarding a potential pay raise can appear on the November 2022 election ballot, when Islamorada voters will then decide on the matter.
After being brought up once again in a passionate plea from Islamorada resident Kelly Cox during the public comment period in the council’s last session on July 14, the council will revisit the first reading of an ordinance that would require written fair notice of termination of monthly residential tenancy without specific duration and written notification requirements related to rental payment increases for all residential tenancies in the ordinance portion of the session.
Councilman Mark Gregg has been working with landlords and tenants to reach a compromise to shift the originally proposed 60-day notification window to a 30-day window.
“In Islamorada housing is extremely difficult to come by, let alone afford. It seems like 30 days is a fair way to give residents a chance to find alternative housing with enough time and not scramble around as much,” Gregg said following the council’s last session.
“This provision would better fit the specific condition of our needs. Anything that makes housing more affordable and accessible, I would be in support of,” he said.
The first reading of an ordinance to repeal and replace flood codes in the village will be heard during Thursday’s meeting, which would look to add new language to adopt administrative and technical amendments to Florida Building Code regarding floodplain management standards, as well as designate an appointed floodplain administrator and develop procedures for the development in flood hazard areas, among other action.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Founders Park Community Center, Mile Marker 87, bayside. The village has also scheduled 2022-23 budget workshops at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, and Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the same location.