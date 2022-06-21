The Islamorada Village Council has approved the employment contract for incoming manager Thomas “Ted” Yates.
Yates will receive a $200,000 annual salary, a $15,000 relocation package and a $4,000-per-month housing allowance with no increases for a term of 18 months. Yates will be offered health benefits for himself, wife and eligible children for $125 per pay period, which is about $700 less than that paid by other staffers.
The council will evaluate Yates’ performance every six months.
This is about $56,500-a-year increase over the employment contract of former manager Greg Oravec, who resigned in January after seven months into the job.
Oravec was earning a $169,500 annual base salary, a $2,000-a-month housing stipend and purportedly paying about $800 per pay period for health benefits. Oravec also received a $13,500 relocation allowance.
Councilman David Webb pointed out the benefits subsidy during the council’s recent meeting.
“We are subsidizing his family health plan. He will be paying $125 for his family and, as I understand, others are paying $880. We are subsidizing it,” he said. “I’m not upset that we are subsidizing it. We are making this as part of the package. In the future, we should try to address this in a way that our staff isn’t taking unnecessary risks for their family for their health because of the cost.”
Yates joined the meeting online from Twinsburg, Ohio, where he stepped down as elected mayor.
“I’m looking forward to getting down there and getting started. I do appreciate the extra time to get there. The healthcare issue is something that we need to address. I’m coming June 15 for a few days,” he said.
Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal, who negotiated the contract with Yates, said he was easy to work with.
“We met on common ground. It was a pleasure working with you and I look forward to working with you in the future,” he said.
Yates’ employment begins Aug. 1. The contract was approved unanimously.
Also at the council’s recent meeting, a much less-developed concept for the Lignumvitae Key, Indian Key and Tea Table Key fills was presented with a “less-is-more approach.” The council tossed a previous plan to turn the troublesome roadside gathering spot into a park with a host of amenities.
Illustrations show the shared-use path moved away from the road with guardrails and vegetation being installed.
“These changes are minimal and that’s what we wanted. Visitors can come in take pictures, see the vista. There’s no barbecuing, there’s no tents and, in all, there is about 40 parking spaces. We’re going to stress safety, safety safety,” Mayor Pete Bacheler said.
Still, Rosenthal bristled at the concepts. He’s been asking that the village remove the orange traffic cones and construction tape and install no parking signs.
“How much and who is paying for it?” he said. “I’m all for beautification. Do we need all this? Do we need 40 parking spaces? With this, we are opening up to a much larger, expansive idea and I’m not sure we need that. What’s there right now is a poor representation of Islamorada. We’ve been on this seven or eight years at least. I question how long it took to build the Empire State Building. I question this project in its entirety. It’s a beautiful area, all we have to do is maintain it.”
The designs will be signed off by contractor CPH before presenting to the authorizing agencies for a cost estimate. The parking spaces will not be increased from what is presently there. The land is owned by the state but managed by the village.