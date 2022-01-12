Six months after signing on as Islamorada’s top administrator, Greg Oravec is resigning.
Oravec submitted his resignation letter late Monday, Jan. 10. He declined to share details when contacted on whether his decision was based on personal matters or unresolved office conflicts.
“After reflecting on the last six months and considering the year ahead, I have come to believe that the Village Council would be better served by another Village Manager,” he wrote.
His last day will be no later than March 31, the letter states.
Before the letter was received, Mayor Pete Bacheler said he had recent discussions with Oravec, but they did not lead to nor include his resignation. Therefore, Bacheler said he would not confirm or deny a pending vacancy.
“It’s inappropriate for me to comment on it,” Councilman Mark Gregg said Monday afternoon when asked about Oravec’s planned departure. “Until that happens, it’s in the best interest to see what he does or let him make the announcement.”
On July 1, Oravec became the village’s ninth manager since incorporating 24 years ago. The village has also had three interim managers during that timeframe, resulting in an average term of two years in the post.
The city had retained the services of Colin Baenziger and Associates, a municipal consulting and recruiting firm, to conduct a candidate search to fill a vacancy left by former manager Seth Lawless, who stepped down in August 2020 due to health reasons after nearly four years.
Oravec was earning $169,500 annually with a $2,000 per month housing allowance and received a $13,500 relocation stipend.
Oravec previously was mayor of Port St. Lucie, an east coast Florida city with a little more than 200,000 people. In 1999, he served as an assistant planner with the village of Islamorada shortly after its inception.