In the wake of the recent and abrupt resignation of Islamorada’s planning director Ty Harris, the village will lean on contracted planning firm the Corradino Group and Hank Flores, the assistant planning director.
Meanwhile, the village is in pursuit of a new director of Development Services and Planning.
“I’m sad to see him go,” Councilman Mark Gregg said of Harris. He described Harris as “Mensa-smart and extremely talented” and as an asset with his planning and law degrees.
Harris had served as the planning director since September 2018 and resigned via a brief email Sunday, July 18, about three weeks after Village Manager Greg Oravec was hired by the council.
“Please accept this email as my formal resignation as the Development Services and Planning Director for the Village of Islamorada. My last day in the office will be Tuesday, July 20. My last formal DAY WITH THE Village will be Monday, August 2. Thank you,” he wrote.
Gregg declined to comment further on the circumstances surrounding Harris’ departure but said it wasn’t contentious.
He did say that there has been frequent turnover in the Planning Department and that the directorship is a complex job.
“It’s a hot seat,” he said. “It’s a very public position. They have to work with staff, the public, the council and interpret the village code to dictate the composition and the layout of the village.”
Harris had clashed this past spring with owners of farmers markets by tamping down the weekly events due to coronavirus and traffic concerns. He limited what goods could be sold at the markets and required them to have special event permits, which the village wasn’t issuing to discourage large gatherings.
Oravec said he, too, found Harris to be very intelligent and customer-oriented. He recognizes that the planning director position is very important and public facing.
“With moving forward in mind, I would like to take this opportunity to share with you and the public at-large that the next planning director, and, for that matter, all our employees, should be counted on to be customer-oriented and to live by the Golden Rule and the values of excellence, integrity, transparency and accountability,” he said.
“I certainly support offering a competitive compensation package to help attract a special talent to this critical position.”
The planning director job description, posted to the village’s website, lists 15 bullet points of responsibilities. To view it, visit http://www.islamorada.fl.us.