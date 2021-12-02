Santa is coming to town, well, the village, this week.
The Islamorada Village Council, during its recent meeting, unanimously approved the installation of holiday decorations at the Islamorada welcome signs, the north Plantation Key stoplight, Founders Park and the hurricane monument in time for the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Fest on Friday, Dec. 3.
The cost for the LED lights, garland, wreaths, interactive selfie features, pole-mounted and ground-level decoration installation and removal is $56,960.
The council also approved a resolution to donate to Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys five vacant lots of approximately 29,850 square feet for the construction of nine 3-bedroom, 2-bath homes on the parcels within the next two years and be deed restricted as affordable housing in perpetuity. The village purchased the parcels and demolished existing structures at a total cost of $882,030.30.
In the consent agenda, the council approved a resolution to support Monroe County’s request to increase the number of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers in the Florida Keys.
The council also approved supporting its building department staff by approving an annual project agreement up to $500,000 with M.T. Causley for four building inspectors working eight hours per day on various days per week.
The council also approved a bid for construction to the dog park within Founders Park. The plan is to install approximately 59,000 square feet of natural grass and irrigation, as well as synthetic turf and bonded rubber mulch, a 16-by-16-foot tiki hut and four 10-foot tiki umbrellas. Also planned is a splash zone for both small and large dogs and other amenities. The Monroe County Tourist Development Council has granted the village nearly $200,000 for the overhaul.
Also coming to the village with the council’s approval are 500 stainless steel poly check valves for its sewer system in the amount of $450,000, or $900 per check valve installation.
Five hundred stainless steel check valve kits purchased separately was also approved by the council in the amount of $144,000.
Brought back to the village’s Local Planning Agency after further staff review was a request for a Future Land Use Map change from residential conservation to mixed use for a .55 acre parcel at the intersection of the east corner of Overseas Highway and Coral Road.
The applicant also submitted a companion request to rezone the parcel at mile marker 88.7 from native residential to highway commercial in order to build offices with workforce housing above.
More than 15% of highway commercial properties, or 85 properties, are vacant, according to staff. The property was originally designated as commercial before the village incorporated.
The LPA voted 7-0 to deny both requests. The agency’s recommendations will go before the council for ultimate approval or denial.
The LPA has also proposed amendments to the village’s noise ordinance. The agency recommends no “lawful construction activity” and “lawn mowing” on holidays and would include President’s Day and Easter to the list of holidays.
Lawful construction activity and lawn mowing is permitted after 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and after noon Sunday and must end by sundown or 7 p.m., whichever is earlier. The LPA recommends no carve out for homeowners and no seasonal variations.
The LPA’s comments have been incorporated into a proposed ordinance for the council to consider.