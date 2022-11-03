The Islamorada Village Council voted to rescind a recently expanded vessel exclusion zone off Lower Matecumbe Key after homeowners learned their boats would also be prohibited, along with the raft-up boaters who gather off their beach.

Islamorada seal

A 350-foot-wide section of submerged land added to a 300-foot shoreline to bay vessel exclusion/swim zone off Port Antigua and White Marlin beaches was rescinded by the council during the Oct. 25 meeting.

