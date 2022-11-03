The Islamorada Village Council voted to rescind a recently expanded vessel exclusion zone off Lower Matecumbe Key after homeowners learned their boats would also be prohibited, along with the raft-up boaters who gather off their beach.
A 350-foot-wide section of submerged land added to a 300-foot shoreline to bay vessel exclusion/swim zone off Port Antigua and White Marlin beaches was rescinded by the council during the Oct. 25 meeting.
The move was made because property owners with boats in the added area were under the impression that they could still access their docks.
Originally, in August 2020, council voted 5-0 to create an area off the shoreline bordering the Lower Matecumbe community that would ban vessels from anchoring too close to the property of nearby homeowners. Buoys were then installed in March 2021 to delineate the swim area.
However, this zone originally left out a 350-foot section containing private docks, and raft-up boaters took advantage of that open area.
Due to ongoing complaints from homeowners, the council approved the expansion of the zone on Oct. 6.
Village Manager Ted Yates said he has met with residents in an attempt to “go back to the drawing board” in an effort to meet their access needs while controlling boaters who gather there.
“We just need to make sure the potential solution is legal and we can do it. The residents are on board and happy with the potential solution. They understand we’re pursuing it right now,” he said.
Also during the meeting, the council appointed canvassing board members to review and certify the vote for the Nov. 8 general election.
“This is a requirement of our charter that will have the canvassing board procedurally certify the results from the (Monroe County) Board of Elections once they are complete, and then release those to the public,” Yates explained.
Yates said three individuals in the community will be appointed to fulfill the role of certifying the local election instead. This will include automatically-appointed Village Clerk Marne McGrath as well as village Finance Director Maria Bassett and Executive Assistant Amanda Merren.
Nov. 17 will be the last meeting of members of the current council. Then, during the Dec. 8 council meeting, newly-elected local officials will be sworn in.