In its first regularly scheduled meeting of the year, the Islamorada Village Council will discuss delegating village manager responsibilities to an acting manager and contracting once again with municipal recruiting agency Colin Baenziger and Associates in pursuit of a new top administrator.
Moving forward with a new city parking lot, canal and coral restoration, and lien reductions are also up for debate during the meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Founders Park.
An update on The Fills is expected at the meeting as well.
Village Manager Greg Oravec made his resignation announcement earlier this month, just six months after being hired. His last day will be no later than March 31, according to his resignation letter. The council will pursue appointing its fourth interim manager and hiring its 10th manager since incorporating in 1997. The average term has lasted less than two years.
Oravec was earning $169,500 annually with a $2,000-per-month housing allowance. He also received a $13,500 relocation stipend.
Maria Bassett, the village’s finance director and deputy manager, served as acting manager for nearly a year prior to the council hiring Oravec July 1.
After closing last month on the former Island Silver and Spice property at 81981 Overseas Highway, the council will consider contracting J.A. LaRocco Enterprises for $53,400 to demolish the dilapidated building and grade the property for interim use as a municipal parking lot.
The purchase price of the property was $2.75 million. Staff estimates that an additional $100,000 will be spent on demolishing the building and converting the site to a parking area.
The council also will execute a third-party agreement with Monroe County to receive $128,308 in Restore Act funds for canal restoration projects with an amended date extended beyond May 29 to Aug. 30, 2023, due to COVID delays. The funds will be used for the design, permitting and construction of a gravity flow injection well in Canal 114 in the Tropical Atlantic Shores subdivision.
Village staff is also recommending that the council approve a grant of $50,000 to I.CARE to continue coral reef conservation efforts.
The village will consider further reducing $8,000 in code compliance fines that had already been reduced from $32,000 for a property on Upper Matecumbe Key. The same property owner is also asking the council to further reduce $4,350 in code compliance fines already reduced from $17,400.