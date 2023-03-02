Reports at the onset of the Thursday, March 2, Islamorada Village Council meeting will focus on the state’s legislative session. Mel Montagne of Fair Insurance Rates Monroe will talk about priorities relating to property and flood insurance in Monroe County, followed by a lobbying update from the Gray Robinson firm.

Islamorada seal

A representative of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority will give an update on a water main project. At the previous meeting, the council passed a resolution supporting the siting of a second FKAA reverse osmosis plant in or near Marathon.

jzimakeys@aol.com