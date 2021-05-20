Colin Baenziger and Associates, the headhunting and consultant agency contracted by the Village of Islamorada to find its next manager, has pared down a list of 82 applicants to 12 potential candidates to “comfortably” recommend to the village council.
The agency, however, must provide an update to the council after learning one candidate still has an active discrimination suit against him in federal court.
Andrea M. Agha, David W. Baird, Jeffrey L. Durbin, Eugene S. Dvornick, Julian L. Jackson, Joseph M. Kerby, Scott M. Lambers, Guillermo Olmedillo, Gregory J. Oravec, David C. Ritz, Terry K. Suggs and Paul M. Van Haute boast executive management experience in coastal rural areas not too different from the village. Two executives have applied from Delaware, two from Georgia, one from Colorado, one from Oregon and five from Florida, with one local among the finalists.
In further vetting the candidates, Baenziger’s background check revealed a few financial missteps and other issues among qualifying candidates. Two answered “yes” to the personal disclosure question: “Have you ever been the subject of a sexual harassment complaint that was investigated or resulted in a lawsuit?”
Suggs, the county administrator for Putnam County, was investigated by the EEOC after a woman who applied to be an executive assistant filed a discrimination case against the county.
“Based upon its investigation, the EEOC is unable to conclude that the information obtained establishes violations of the statute,” Suggs wrote in his narrative.
Two cases listed under local candidate Ritz were erroneously slugged as “terminated” by Baenziger in paperwork submitted to the Village Council.
LeeAnne Yule, a former employee working under Ritz at the Ocean Reef Community Association, dropped her case alleging that after her romantic relationship with Ritz ended before 2007, he continued to demanded sexual intercourse from her and inflicted emotional distress as her employer for the next decade. But a workplace discrimination suit filed by a former Ocean Reef Community Association chief financial officer against both ORCA and Ritz has since been referred to U.S. Special Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman and continues to move forward.
There was no personal narrative on the cases provided.
“It’s an error no doubt and this isn’t a minor error,” Baenziger told the Free Press Thursday. “We’ve gone back through our records and we are going to have to correct our report. Frankly, it doesn’t change anything in our recommending him to the board.”
Nine former colleagues of Ritz’s, mostly from the Ocean Reef Club, and former state Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo, spoke highly of Ritz.
To manage the village, which consists of about 18 linear miles housing 6,500 residents, the village requires someone with “excellent verbal and written communication skills. He/she will recognize, however, that the most important aspect of communication is often listening and hearing what others have to say and making everyone feel their views are understood. Being respectful and direct, as well as clear and concise, will matter a great deal. The individual will be approachable and out in the community,” the village’s recruitment brochure says.
“She/he will also be very open and approachable. The ability to anticipate/resolve issues before they become problems is critical. Good judgment and common sense are essential.”
The village of Islamorada hosted a Special Call Village Council meeting Wednesday, May 19, to further vet the candidates and move forward with the interview process.