Monroe County voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, overwhelmingly approved extending a one-cent sales tax for another 15 years.

With 31 of 33 precincts reporting, the referendum passed with 65.5%, or 20,873 votes, in approval and 34.5%, or 10,954, against it. The sales tax is set to expire in 2033 and the county is asking to extend until 2048.