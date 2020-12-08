Water taxis as a transportation solution may seem as pie in the sky as Henry Flagler’s railway was in the early 1900s.
But the option is possible, and a committee is exploring using the scenic waters of the Florida Keys to move people to and between the different keys, while decreasing the need for vehicles on the main highway.
The Florida Keys Transportation Coordination Committee heard Dec. 4 how two different mobility companies have been successful in offering waterborne transportation options on both the western and eastern coasts of the United States. Both provided critical information, such as the maritime definition of a ferry, and possibilities to consider.
Founded in 1995, Water Transportation Alternatives, Inc. (WTA) began with two vessels in operation in Boston. Over the years, the company grew to offer seven products in Massachusetts, including a New England Aquarium Whale Watch, Salem Ferry, Boston Harbor islands tour through the National Park Service, Harbor Express commuter service, Boston’s sunset cruises, harbor tours and charters.
In 2007, WTA purchased the water taxi of Fort Lauderdale. Then, it owned five vessels and the company had about 85,000 boardings per year, “[In 2019], we had 13 vessels and more than 1 million boardings per year,” said William Walker, CEO of the Water Taxi of Fort Lauderdale.
A maritime academy graduate, Walker said WTA has become an integral part of transportation for city events, providing substantial movement of guests for private events such as the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and the Tortuga Music Festival.
“For the boat show in 2019, we moved 90,000 people in five days,” said Walker. WTA’s success, at least in part, is due to the transportation being a positive experience, plus it’s clean, safe, fun and reliable, he said. Among the keys to success is using the right vessel for the job, while considering, form, fit and function, while always remembering “Ships do not make money tied to the dock.”
Additional considerations are planning for strategic dock locations with adequate facilities for the area, such as serving various modes of transportation, parking, access to the waterways and American Disabilities Act considerations. For vessels, planners have to determine the route and predicted demand, consider environmental concerns, use the right vessel for the right route, consider alternative propulsion systems and build for the future. As for funding, there are public, private, and partnership funds, and lastly, maritime administration is part of the ongoing costs, he said.
Gregory Dronkert with the Pacific Mobility Group was the next presenter. With 40 years in the maritime transportation industry, he has been involved in 31 ferry system operations. He is a licensed USCG captain and engineer, and graduate of the California Maritime Academy with an expertise in engineering.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the ferry census identified 224 ferry operators in 2018, with 110 being privately operated, and 114 being public operated. Dronkert shared the definition of a ferry according to maritime rules. A ferry has fixed routes between two or more ports of call; operates on a fixed schedule or on demand within a fixed window of time; serves the general public and is commonly subject to public utilities permits. Common attributes among ferries are they may carry passengers or passengers and vehicles; they provide service throughout the day, although many services are commute-focused; and provide service on a year-round basis, although many offer seasonal operations.
Ferries represent fundamental transportation infrastructure, Dronkert said. Effective transportation infrastructure drives social and economic development of every sort and can serve a special role with regard to unique development programs or redevelopment, or can be an attraction unto themselves.
Regarding revenue sources, according to 181 ferry operators, 80.1% reported revenue came, at least partially, from ticket sales; 56.9 % reported ticket sales to be between 75 to 100 % of total revenue; 12.2% reported public contract revenue; 13.8% was federal funding revenue; 14.9% was local funding; 31.5% reported private contract revenue (the majority reported it to be less than 25% of their total revenue); and 7.2% reported funding from advertising.
Dronkert then outlined elements of success, including high demand; that is, there must be demand of sufficient volume; and poor transportation alternatives. “Other alternatives don’t exist, are limited or inferior.” He suggested that since according to the county’s contracted traffic delay studies and anecdotal information, the level of service on U.S. 1 is poor or “substandard,” and thus that bodes well for a ferry alternative since “roads and other transit is competition” and the Keys do not have options for more roads.
Another element of success is community consensus, saying that there should be general stakeholder agreement the service is warranted and will be socially and economically beneficial. When the debate about moving forward is over, the community is ready, he said. Other considerations are control of appropriate terminals in terms of size, layout, location and access to uplands, and cautioned: “He or she who has the terminals rules.”
Lastly, to ensure success, the proper vessels in terms of size, speed and amenities must be selected and the service has to be high quality and provide value through being professionally-operated, convenient, reliable and cost-effective.
Several steps lie ahead including defining the mission, conducting feasibility studies, creating a viable business plan, implementation and funding. He suggested becoming involved in state transportation funding cycles.
Further piquing the committee’s interest was that in Fort Lauderdale, Walker said a quarter of his water taxi business comes from hotel and resort guests. “It’s a successful add-on to the guest experience,” he said. Five or six years ago, the business started offering a free ticket for the water taxi in the guest rooms. Since most guests are couples or families, he was “blown away” by the response of offering this perquisite through hotel properties. They bought more tickets.
Walker also said hotel staff can be a major part of success, as many clients ask their wait staff, “What should we do today?” The staff can suggest the water taxi experience and some properties such as the Ritz-Carlton enable a guest to add two tickets to their dining bill on the spot through the service attendant. “It’s part of the menu!” he said.