Officer promoted

Recently-promoted Sgt. Cynthia Williams is congratulated by Police Chief Sean Brandenburg.

 Photo by Alyson Crean/

Key West Police Department

Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg recently promoted School Resource Officer Cynthia Williams to the rank of sergeant.

“I’m very excited at this opportunity,” said Sgt. Williams.

Sgt. Williams started with the department in 2014. She will oversee the other school resource officers in the Key West schools.