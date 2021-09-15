Sorry, an error occurred.
Recently-promoted Sgt. Cynthia Williams is congratulated by Police Chief Sean Brandenburg.
Key West Police Department
Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg recently promoted School Resource Officer Cynthia Williams to the rank of sergeant.
“I’m very excited at this opportunity,” said Sgt. Williams.
Sgt. Williams started with the department in 2014. She will oversee the other school resource officers in the Key West schools.