The Marathon City Council convenes on Tuesday, Jan. 12, and the main subject of discussion will be the replacement of councilman Trevor Wofsey, who was arrested Jan. 3 by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a domestic battery charge after he reportedly slapped his wife in the ear. He subsequently turned in his resignation from the council on Friday.
Several council members reported shortly after the announcement an increasing amount of community interest in filling this now-open seat. It’s unclear how the four council members, likely with input from City Attorney Steve Williams, will determine who replaces Wofsey.
In the case of a council seat vacancy, the Marathon City Charter clearly states “If … the remainder of the unexpired term is 81 days or more, the remaining council members shall, within 30 days following the occurrence of such vacancy, by majority vote, appoint a person to fill the vacancy until the next regularly scheduled city election”. Since there are almost 10 months of Wofsey’s term to fill, this is how the council is likely to proceed.
Article 7 of the charter also outlines the requirements for those seeking to fill the vacancy: The person must be a registered voter in the State of Florida and a resident of the City of Marathon. The sitting Marathon City Council will suggest and approve a replacement with a majority vote.
Additional council business is expected to include finalizing the Seven-Mile Marina property purchase, which became available immediately before the November session, and also Monroe County’s $1.5 million loan to the city, to be paid in three equal installments of $500,000 once a year for three years. These will be covered by Resolutions 2021-118 and 2021-119.
City Manager George Garrett said at the December meeting that a Public Information Officer position had been included in the 2022 budget and that outreach to fill either as a city employee or on a contract basis would be moving forward. However, it was confirmed this week that Sara Mathis, former editor for the Keys Weekly, has been installed in that position on a contract basis, although no formal outreach or interviewing process appears to have taken place.
The city sign code, which Williams brought up in December, is expected to receive further discussion. He outlined then he had taken Monroe County’s code, for which the county paid a hefty price, and began modifying it for Marathon.
Ordinance 2021-30 is on the agenda, and passage of this would extend council member term limits from three years to four. Williams stated last month this would be a charter amendment, and he had contacted the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections office to confirm this can be on the primary ballot in 2022, when voters would decide. The subject of a “sitting-out” period of two years, versus four, which several council members favored, had been left for further discussion in December and could be finalized as well.
Other resolutions on the agenda include 2021-116, which would potentially approve a request by Tranquility Bay Adult Daycare for a conditional use permit for the property located at 11524 Overseas Highway. Resolution 2021-122 would formally urge the Florida Legislature to appropriate funds to assist the Domestic Abuse Shelter Inc. and Resolution 2021-125 would approve a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Marathon and first responders employed by the city to receive American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Funds.
Ordinances for first hearing include 2021-29, which would further cement the language in the building certification process.
Parks and Recreation is expected to review photos of the enhancements at the Fitness Court at the Marathon Community Park. The concrete slab was poured in early December, and final work was completed before Christmas. The department also unveiled a new “Find an Elfie” scavenger hunt in December, hiding the elf at one of the city’s parks and beaches and giving out clues, with the winner receiving a gift certificate from a local business.
The City Marina will report it reached 100% occupancy in November, only the second time that’s ever happened before December. Grants are expected to confirm $8,856 has been approved for repairs to amphitheater roof.