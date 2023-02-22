Wood stork Audubon

A wood stork tends to a chick in its nest.

 Photo by Adam Bass/Audubon Photography Awards

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the southeastern breeding population of wood storks has rebounded enough to end federal protected status, even though average chicks per nest in the greater Everglades region falls short of recovery goals.

The proposed delisting was published Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Federal Register. The public has until April 17 to submit comments to https://www.federalregister.gov/ documents/2023/02/15/2023 -03123/endangered-and-threatened-wildlife-and-plants-removal-of-the-southeast-us-distinct-population, or https://tinyurl.com/yc7ns7k3.